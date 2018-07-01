Japanese college football team silenced from speaking about orchestrated dirty hit

The story of a controversial dirty tackle in a college football game in Japan continues to paint a negative image for the football program at Nihon University. A panel of lawyers tasked to investigate the football program responsible for a vicious tackle has determined not only was the hit instructed by the coaches, but players on the team were essentially given a gag order to prevent anyone from singling out those responsible for the tackle of an opposing quarterback.

The head coach of the Nihon University program already resigned over the fallout of the hit, but that did not stop a legal investigation over the bizarre controversy. A week after the game with the hit, which you can see here, team officials gathered the entire team for a meeting. In this meeting, it is reported a staff member applied pressure on players to not speak about who was responsible for the planned hit on an opposing player. The reason given for staying silent was to keep the program from being shamed in the public.

Well, that clearly did not work out very well.

The Nihon program has been slammed with negative publicity and opponents have backed out of games against the university in reaction to the developments of this controversy.

