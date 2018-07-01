Report: South Alabama to ask city for $15 million to help fund new stadium

With UAB moving forward with their plans to improve their stadium situation in the years to come in Birmingham, South Alabama is looking to fund their own plans for a facility upgrade. According to a report from the Associated Press, South Alabama is asking for $15 million to help fund a $75 million stadium project in Mobile.

South Alabama trustees have already approved construction of a new on-campus stadium for the Jaguars football program, but that is contingent on being able to fund the project. South Alabama expects to raise funds through public and private partnerships and hopes it will be able to receive some financial assistance from the city and the taxpayers to make the stadium a reality.

According to a report from WALA-TV (via the AP), South Alabama is asking for $10 million from the city and an additional $5 million from taxpayer funds. A vote to approve such funding could come as early as July 10. If South Alabama receives approval for the city funds, the university will contribute $2.5 million back to the city to help renovate Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which serves as the current home for South Alabama football.

South Alabama will hope the benefit of a brand new stadium will be received well by the city and taxpayers. The school will have to stress the importance of having a new stadium that can host not just South Alabama football games, but also for other events that can draw revenue such as the Dollar General Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

