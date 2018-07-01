Son of Les Miles transfers from Nebraska to Texas A&M

Former Nebraska fullback Ben Miles has announced where he is heading next. Miles, the son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, announced via Twitter he is transferring to Texas A&M.
Miles sat out the 2017 season as a redshirt, but he will still have to sit out a year of college football before he can take the field with Texas A&M due to NCAA transfer rules. But that doesn’t mean he can’t start getting himself acclimated to his new surroundings in College Station, Texas.
It is worth noting there is some history between Les Miles and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was an offensive coordinator at LSU working under Miles in 2005 and 2006 (Fisher had previously been the offensive coordinator at LSU under Nick Saban). Fisher left LSU to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State under Bobby Bowden, where he eventually succeeded Bowden to become the head coach of the Seminoles from 2010 through 2017.
With UAB moving forward with their plans to improve their stadium situation in the years to come in Birmingham, South Alabama is looking to fund their own plans for a facility upgrade. According to a report from the Associated Press, South Alabama is asking for $15 million to help fund a $75 million stadium project in Mobile.
South Alabama trustees have already approved construction of a new on-campus stadium for the Jaguars football program, but that is contingent on being able to fund the project. South Alabama expects to raise funds through public and private partnerships and hopes it will be able to receive some financial assistance from the city and the taxpayers to make the stadium a reality.
According to a report from WALA-TV (via the AP), South Alabama is asking for $10 million from the city and an additional $5 million from taxpayer funds. A vote to approve such funding could come as early as July 10. If South Alabama receives approval for the city funds, the university will contribute $2.5 million back to the city to help renovate Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which serves as the current home for South Alabama football.
South Alabama will hope the benefit of a brand new stadium will be received well by the city and taxpayers. The school will have to stress the importance of having a new stadium that can host not just South Alabama football games, but also for other events that can draw revenue such as the Dollar General Bowl and the Senior Bowl.
With the calendar flipping from June to July, we once again see some official changes become official in college football. Not only is Georgia Tech now officially a member of the Adidas football family, but Liberty University is now officially a FBS program.
The first of July is when all conference realignment changes become official. Liberty is making a quicker transition from FCS to FBS than most schools typically do due to being granted a waiver from the NCAA. Liberty is choosing to play as an independent, rather than pursue conference membership at this time, which makes their transition easier to handle as long as they can fill their schedule. Although Liberty will begin playing an FBS schedule this season, the Flames will not be eligible for any postseason bowl berths until the 2019 season.
Highlights of the first season at the FBS level for Liberty will include road games against Auburn, Army, and Virginia. The Flames will also play a rare in-season home-and-home set against New Mexico State, another FBS independent. Liberty’s first game as an FBS program will be played at home against Old Dominion on Sept. 1.
There is another notable change to the FBS line-up this season. Idaho is now officially an FCS program after making a rare drop down in classification. The Vandals will now play in the Big Sky Conference after previously being a football-only member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Texas lost a little bit of their defensive depth on Saturday ahead of a key season on the 40 Acres for Tom Herman and staff.
Senior linebacker Edwin Freeman confirmed that he was electing to leave the Longhorns as a graduate transfer, first tweeting the news that was later confirmed by the school in a release.
“I will forever be grateful to The University of Texas and all of my coaches for giving me the opportunity to come earn my degree and play football at my dream school,” Freeman said in a statement. “I especially want to thank all of my teammates who have become my brothers over the last four years. With that said, I’ve decided to transfer with my degree in hand and pursue an opportunity at another school to finish my football career.”
Freeman started five games as a sophomore and appeared in 11 more as a junior but couldn’t quite crack the starting rotation on a more permanent basis. A triceps injury held him back in spring practice this year and it seems there was enough distance between him and the other linebackers to cause him to explore his options for one final season of college football.
The Arlington, Texas native was considered a four-star coming out of high school and generally regarded as a top-200 player at the time back in 2014. He held offers from programs such as Texas A&M, USC, Notre Dame and TCU at the time but didn’t indicate where he might look at transferring to this time around.
Moving can be a massive pain and it seems two Texas Tech players have agreed with that sentiment.
The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal notes that both running back DeMarcus Felton and linebacker Brayden Stringer have apparently rejoined the football team and appear on the Red Raiders’ latest roster despite both having announced plans this spring to transfer out of the program.
Felton, a senior, had tweeted back in May that he was pursuing a graduate transfer away from Tech after rushing for 529 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons as a backup. He provides added depth behind Da’Leon Ward and Tre King in the backfield, which is stacked outside of the looming question mark at quarterback for Kliff Kingsbury.
Stringer saw action in nearly every game over his two seasons in Lubbock but the junior had announced his transfer out of town in April. He now figures to rotate in some more behind Dakota Allen and fellow junior Jordyn Brooks.
That’s not the only roster changes for Tech though, as the Journal notes that junior linebacker Kevin Moore, senior cornerback Jaylon Lane and sophomore punter John De La Garza (a walk-on) are no longer on the team. The biggest loss of that trio is likely Moore, who played in 12 games last season, while Lane started three times in 2017 but eventually found himself in Kingsbury’s doghouse for unspecified reasons.