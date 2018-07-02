Big Ten proposes NFL-like injury reporting structure in college football

The Big Ten is looking to gain support for the first uniform injury report system in college football. A proposal from Big Ten athletic directors was submitted to the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee last month seeking to implement a standard injury report system that is similar to the injury reporting system in place with the NFL, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.
The driving force behind such desire for a standard injury reporting process appears to be influenced by the Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow for the legalization of sports gambling on a state-by-state basis. With more and more states jumping into allowing for legalized sports gambling, including some states within the Big Ten footprint, the Big Ten is looking to find a way to provide more transparency in order to protect the integrity of the game. And while the idea may be similar to the basic function of the NFL’s system of reporting injuries, the Big Ten is not looking to copy and paste it in every fashion.
“We don’t know if we want to report as many days as the NFL,” Ohio State AD Gene Smith said in Dodd’s report. “[But] clearly on Mondays if somebody is injured from Saturday and you know they’re not going to play the following Saturday because they broke their leg, why not just say that?”
The NFL’s injury reports are updated on a daily basis by each NFL franchise, and the injury information is made available right on the team’s websites. NFL teams are then required to release a final injury report days before they take the field for their next game, and this injury report may rule out specific players from playing in that weekend’s game. The NFL may be transparent with (most of) the injuries for the sake of good sportsmanship, but the information is a valuable tool for those wishing to place some money on the games in football pools and various bets on the results and the spreads of games. If the Big Ten has their way with this mission of introducing a new injury report system to college football, the same information will be used in similar ways for those wishing to bet on college football games where allowed.
There are two concerns with this proposal, however. The first is getting enough support. Coaches will have to no longer accept that what they say or don’t say with regard to injuries will no longer be tolerated. Numerous coaches choose not to discuss injuries at all during a season. This would no longer be tolerated if the proposal moves forward, but every coach will then be on a level playing field regarding injury information.
The second concern is how this impacts a student’s privacy. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protects medical information regarding players from being shared publicly. Therefore, allowing for injury reports to be standardized would require finding a way around the HIPAA laws currently in place designed to protect a player’s privacy. Because of that, the Big Ten’s proposal may not be able to gain much traction if players are not on board.
Penn State will be giving former Notre Dame running back CJ Holmes a second chance to play college football. The former Irish running back will join the Nittany Lions this fall and is reportedly enrolled at Penn State now. He will be eligible to play for Penn State beginning this fall. The news first broke on a Lions 247 message board.
Holmes will be walking on with Penn State after being dismissed by Notre Dame last December. Holmes was given the boot from South Bend following a shoplifting arrest at a Macy’s department store. As noted by One Foot Down, Holmes has a sister at Penn State who will be running track for the school.
Holmes appeared in eight games as a freshman for Notre Dame last season, in which he carried the football eight times for 32 yards. Although Penn State is looking to replace Saquon Barkley, the running back situation is likely to be handled primarily by Miles Sanders, which means Holmes is most likely going to provide some depth early on at the position before he gets any chance to contribute in a meaningful way.
Holmes is not without potential, however. The former four-star recruit (according to Rivals) was the fifth-best running back in the Class of 2017 and he was the second-ranked player in Connecticut. If he manages to stay out of trouble and embraces this opportunity extended to him by James Franklin and Penn State, the Nittany Lions may have picked up a nice player that could eventually play a role in the offense.
If it has not already been decided upon, it appears we have a new Black Friday tradition firmly in place in the SEC. Arkansas and Missouri will play each other once again on the day after Thanksgiving this season, the SEC announced today.
The Razorbacks and Tigers will square off at Missouri for an afternoon game on November 23 with a scheduled kickoff time of 2:30 p.m. ET confirmed to air on CBS. This will mark the fifth straight season the two schools have faced each other on Black Friday.
When Missouri first joined the SEC, the Tigers played fellow former Big 12 member Texas A&M in the regular season finale for the first two years as SEC members. Since then, Missouri has played Arkansas and Texas A&M has played LSU. This will be the fifth year the Aggies play LSU in the regular season finale. Despite Texas A&M’s willingness to play the series at home on Thanksgiving, LSU has been more reluctant to move the traditional Saturday home game to Thanksgiving for multiple reasons (the extra cost of hosting on a holiday being among the top reasons).
Missouri is coming off a 7-6 season and is entering the third year with head coach Barry Odom. The Tigers have won four of the six meetings between the two schools since Missouri joined the SEC. Arkansas went 4-8 last season and will enter 2018 with a new head coach in Chad Morris.
Starting this season, college football players will be required to wear pants that will cover a player’s knee pads. The new uniform code is not being well received by some players, including Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon.
“The fact that we have to wear our pants so low, now I’m going to feel like a baseball player,” Dixon said, according to Lori Schmidt of Gridiron Now.
The need to cover the knees is designed to protect the knees. The idea is players will wear knee pads. Knee injuries are no joke, but covering the knee with pants isn’t going to protect any player from a torn ACL or other serious knee injuries.
Of course, this is not the first time a uniform enforcement has not been received warmly by Ohio State football players. A rule to stop players from exposing their abs was seen as some as a response to the signature look of former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The story of a controversial dirty tackle in a college football game in Japan continues to paint a negative image for the football program at Nihon University. A panel of lawyers tasked to investigate the football program responsible for a vicious tackle has determined not only was the hit instructed by the coaches, but players on the team were essentially given a gag order to prevent anyone from singling out those responsible for the tackle of an opposing quarterback.
The head coach of the Nihon University program already resigned over the fallout of the hit, but that did not stop a legal investigation over the bizarre controversy. A week after the game with the hit, which you can see here, team officials gathered the entire team for a meeting. In this meeting, it is reported a staff member applied pressure on players to not speak about who was responsible for the planned hit on an opposing player. The reason given for staying silent was to keep the program from being shamed in the public.
Well, that clearly did not work out very well.
The Nihon program has been slammed with negative publicity and opponents have backed out of games against the university in reaction to the developments of this controversy.