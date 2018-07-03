‘Academic reasons’ cost Troy a touted JUCO addition

One member of Nana Asiedu‘s family is putting a positive spin on a devastating set of developments that impacted a touted 2018 Penn State signee.

Asiedu announced on his personal Twitter account late last month that he had been diagnosed with a genetic heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. As a result of that diagnosis, Asiedu “can longer play football anymore,” per the offensive lineman’s tweet.

According to a story in the York Daily Record, the health issue involving Asiedu’s heart was discovered by the Penn State physicians who conducted medical testing standard for all incoming Nittany Lions football players this past spring, with head coach James Franklin, along with assistant coach Matt Limegrove, flying to the player’s home state of Virginia to deliver the life-changing news in person.

Per the offensive lineman’s mother and high school coach, however, it was also life-saving news that was delivered.

“At first he was shocked, like his whole world had crashed in front of him, all that he has achieved,” the mom, Mercy Asiedu, told the Daily Record. “But we are grateful his life has been saved. When you have life, you have everything. Just thank God for his life.”

“There’s a really good chance they may have saved his life,” Joe Mangano, Asiedu’s coach at Virginia’s North Stafford High, told the newspaper, adding ominously, “there was a possibility he could have died on the field.”

The paper went on to write that “Penn State doctors have instructed Asiedu not to play pickup basketball or even work out vigorously.”

Asiedu was a four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 116 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only six signees in Penn State’s 23-man class this year were rated higher than Asiedu, and just three of those were on the offensive side of the ball.

Penn State will keep Asiedu on a non-football scholarship, so he won’t count against the team’s 85-man limit. He is, however, expected to be a part of the football program in an undefined capacity as he attends classes at the university.