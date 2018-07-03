‘Academic reasons’ cost Troy touted JUCO addition

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Issues in the classroom will apparently cost Troy’s football team at least one new piece of its revamped offensive puzzle this fall.

The Dothan Eagle reported Monday that Kevin Perkins is no longer a member of Neal Brown‘s Trojans squad. The only reason given for the abrupt parting of ways, which comes a month or so before summer camp kicks off, was academic issues.

As of this posting, the football program has not yet addressed Perkins’ status with the program moving forward.

Coming out of Northwest Mississippi Community College, Perkins’ was rated as the No. 10 JUCO running back on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He chose the Sun Belt Conference school over an offer from an SEC school, Kentucky.

Perkins is listed at an even six-feet tall and a stout 230 pounds.