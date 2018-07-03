Getty Images

High school coach of four-star Penn State signee: ‘Really good chance they saved his life… was a possibility he could have died on the field’

By John TaylorJul 3, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
One member of Nana Asiedu‘s family is putting a positive spin on a devastating set of developments that impacted a touted 2018 Penn State signee.

Asiedu announced on his personal Twitter account late last month that he had been diagnosed with a genetic heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. As a result of that diagnosis, Asiedu “can longer play football anymore,” per the offensive lineman’s tweet.

According to a story in the York Daily Record, the health issue involving Asiedu’s heart was discovered by the Penn State physicians who conducted medical testing standard for all incoming Nittany Lions football players this past spring, with head coach James Franklin, along with assistant coach Matt Limegrove, flying to the player’s home state of Virginia to deliver the life-changing news in person.

Per the offensive lineman’s mother and high school coach, however, it was also life-saving news that was delivered.

“At first he was shocked, like his whole world had crashed in front of him, all that he has achieved,” the mom, Mercy Asiedu, told the Daily Record. “But we are grateful his life has been saved. When you have life, you have everything. Just thank God for his life.”

“There’s a really good chance they may have saved his life,” Joe Mangano, Asiedu’s coach at Virginia’s North Stafford High, told the newspaper, adding ominously, “there was a possibility he could have died on the field.”

The paper went on to write that “Penn State doctors have instructed Asiedu not to play pickup basketball or even work out vigorously.”

Asiedu was a four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 116 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only six signees in Penn State’s 23-man class this year were rated higher than Asiedu, and just three of those were on the offensive side of the ball.

Penn State will keep Asiedu on a non-football scholarship, so he won’t count against the team’s 85-man limit. He is, however, expected to be a part of the football program in an undefined capacity as he attends classes at the university.

‘Academic reasons’ cost Troy a touted JUCO addition

By John TaylorJul 3, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
Issues in the classroom will apparently cost Troy’s football team at least one new piece of its revamped offensive puzzle this fall.

The Dothan Eagle reported Monday that Kevin Perkins is no longer a member of Neal Brown‘s Trojans squad. The only reason given for the abrupt parting of ways, which comes a month or so before summer camp kicks off, was academic issues.

As of this posting, the football program has not yet addressed Perkins’ status with the program moving forward.

Coming out of Northwest Mississippi Community College, Perkins’ was rated as the No. 10 JUCO running back on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He chose the Sun Belt Conference school over an offer from an SEC school, Kentucky.

Perkins is listed at an even six-feet tall and a stout 230 pounds.

Stanford’s Love, Wisconsin’s Taylor still Heisman betting favorites, but Tua Tagovailoa gaining ground

By Zach BarnettJul 2, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
Nothing has actually happened in college football since Tua Tagovailoa‘s 41-yard rainbow landed in Devonta Smith‘s hands to win Alabama the 2017 national title, but that hasn’t stopped fans from laying bets on the 2018 Heisman winner.

According to the updated odds released Monday by LVSuperBook, Stanford running back Bryce Love is still the favorite, trailed by Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor — same as the initial 2018 odds and the most recent update. Love opened at 7-to-1, moved to 5-to-1 last month and sits at 6-to-1 today. Taylor started at 8-to-1, increased to 7-to-1 last month and is now back at where he started, 8-to-1.

But those runners have been joined by the man who ended the 2017 season: Tagovailoa. After starting in fourth place (10-to-1) and remaining there in June, Tagovailoa is now level with Taylor at 8-to-1.

Tagovailoa’s ascent has come at the expense of Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who started in third place at 9-to-1 and is now among a gaggle of fourth-place contenders at 15-to-1.

6-to-1: Love
8-to-1: Tagovailoa, Taylor
15-to-1: Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Tate
18-to-1: Alabama RB Damien Harris
20-to-1: Washington QB Jake Browning, Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins, West Virginia QB Will Grier, Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, Michigan QB Shea Patterson, Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham, Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Vegas — or, at least, those who give their money to Vegas — is banking on Heisman voters breaking form in a major way by riding with Love as the favorite. The last non-Alabama running back to win the Heisman was USC’s Reggie Bush in 2005, and the last one before that was Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne in 1999. Meanwhile, no Alabama quarterback has ever won the Heisman.

Love is the nation’s leading returning rusher, carrying 263 times for 2,118 yards (8.05 a pop, the most for any player with at least 200 carries) and 19 touchdowns. Taylor ranks just behind Love with 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns on 299 totes. Tagovailoa completed 49-of-77 passes for 636 yards with 11 touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 27 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns; though the sophomore appeared in nine games in 2017, he has yet to start one.

Former Navy football player turned NASCAR driver pulls family from burning vehicle

By Zach BarnettJul 2, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
Jesse Iwuji was already a hero before he drove onto California’s Interstate 5 last Sunday. The former Navy football player and track and field athlete now races in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series West, sort of the Triple-A of America’s highest stock car racing circuit.

After a 15th place finish in the Carneros 200 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, June 23, then stuck around to watch the Toyota/Save Mart 300 the following day. While nearing the finish line of his 6-hour drive home, Iwuji noticed a family of four standing near a stranded minivan on the shoulder of Interstate 5. Leaning on his Naval training, Iwuji first tried to move the vehicle out of harm’s way and then, when the car could not be moved, pulled the family to safety.

“They were kind of going in and out of the van and underneath I saw a lot of fluid leaking from the motor and there was a small little fire that began to light,” he told the Associated Press. “Me, just from my background, military and also racing, we all know that flammable fluids can ignite pretty quick and start a huge fire pretty quick, so just instinctively I just stopped on the side of the road and I ran over to them.”

After helping the stranded family, Iwuji then posted a video to Twitter of the wreckage.

A native of Carrollton, Texas, Iwuji played defensive back for the Midshipmen, appearing in 24 career games from 2006-09.

“All I was doing was just being a decent person,” Iwuji said. “For me, it just comes from my background. Just being in the military, I’ve seen a lot of things happen, seen a lot of bad situations happen. Being in racing, I’ve seen a lot of bad situations happen. I just didn’t want that to happen to these folks.”

Report: Dismissed Notre Dame RB CJ Holmes finds second chance at Penn State

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 2, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Penn State will be giving former Notre Dame running back CJ Holmes a second chance to play college football. The former Irish running back will join the Nittany Lions this fall and is reportedly enrolled at Penn State now. He will be eligible to play for Penn State beginning this fall. The news first broke on a Lions 247 message board.

Holmes will be walking on with Penn State after being dismissed by Notre Dame last December. Holmes was given the boot from South Bend following a shoplifting arrest at a Macy’s department store. As noted by One Foot Down, Holmes has a sister at Penn State who will be running track for the school.

Holmes appeared in eight games as a freshman for Notre Dame last season, in which he carried the football eight times for 32 yards. Although Penn State is looking to replace Saquon Barkley, the running back situation is likely to be handled primarily by Miles Sanders, which means Holmes is most likely going to provide some depth early on at the position before he gets any chance to contribute in a meaningful way.

Holmes is not without potential, however. The former four-star recruit (according to Rivals) was the fifth-best running back in the Class of 2017 and he was the second-ranked player in Connecticut. If he manages to stay out of trouble and embraces this opportunity extended to him by James Franklin and Penn State, the Nittany Lions may have picked up a nice player that could eventually play a role in the offense.