LOOK: Penn State gives Beaver Stadium field a patriotic cut

In case you didn’t already know, it’s Independence Day here in America. (I would love to meet the person who had to be informed by a college football blog that today is indeed the Fourth of July.)
To mark the occasion, Penn State’s groundkeepers have dressed up Beaver Stadium in a patriotic cut.
The life of a college football groundskeeper must be a boring one or a great one. You’re employed to make the gridiron look as good as possible for six or seven Saturdays in the fall. The other months are prime for doing bits, apparently.
As he hadn’t played the sport for a couple of years, some heads were turned when Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was drafted in the 39th round of the June Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers. Nearly a month later, there’s been yet another development that will likely turn some additional heads.
According to a tweet from the Dallas Morning News‘ Evan Grant, Patterson has signed a 2019 contract with the club that would allow him “to play [baseball] after he completes his football eligibility at Michigan.” Per 247Sports.com, the contract will not go into effect until Patterson’s collegiate eligibility expires. Patterson has two years of collegiate eligibility that he could use for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while also having a redshirt at his disposal if it’s needed.
NCAA rules allow athletes to sign a contract in one professional sport while still maintaining collegiate eligibility in another.
That said, Patterson is viewed as a football prospect who may possess first-round talent that could be attractive to teams in either the 2019 or 2020 NFL drafts.
Patterson transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan in December of last year. He was ultimately granted immediate eligibility to play for U-M this season.
A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board. After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.
Patterson, who has not played baseball since his junior year of high school, is widely viewed as the front-runner to claim the starting quarterback job in his first season in Ann Arbor.
Terrell Owens, no stranger to controversy, drew ire last month when he announced he will skip the festivities in Canton despite entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4.
On Tuesday, Owens (pictured above on the sidelines at the Chattanooga-Alabama football game in 2016) announced he would mark the occasion with a speech at his alma mater.
“After giving it much thought I have realized just how much I want to celebrate what will inevitably be the best weekend of my life at a place that means so much to me,” he said. “I’m proud to be a Moc, and I’m honored to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete. Thank you to everyone who has supported my celebration decision. I look forward to seeing you all in Chattanooga. Getcha popocorn ready!”
In addition to catching 115 passes in three years for the Mocs, Owens also lettered on a Chattanooga basketball team that reached the 1995 NCAA Tournament and anchored the school’s 4×100 relay at the NCAA championships.
Former Ole Miss head coach Billy Kinard passed away Saturday, the program has confirmed. He was 84.
Kinard died at his home in Fort Payne, Ala., after battling an extended illness.
Kinard was a two-way star for the Rebels under College Football Hall of Fame coach Johnny Vaught in the 1950’s, helping the Rebels win SEC titles in 1954-55 as a halfback and defensive back. The 1954 Rebels went undefeated in SEC play, falling only to Arkansas (a Southwest Conference member at the time) and to Navy in the Sugar Bowl–securing the program’s first-ever No. 1 AP poll ranking and ending the year at No. 6, the program’s highest such finish at the time. The ’55 Rebels went 10-1, beating TCU in the Cotton Bowl and ending the year at No. 7 in the polls.
Kinard was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and went into coaching after his 4-year professional career in the NFL and AFL wrapped up. He worked as an assistant across the SEC, then was chosen by Ole Miss AD Frank Kinard, Billy’s brother and a Pro and College Football Hall of Fame tackle, to succeed Vaught as the Rebels’ head coach upon Vaught’s retirement in 1970. Kinard led the Rebels to a 10-2 record and a No. 15 AP ranking in 1971 before falling off to 5-5 in 1972 and an early dismissal after a 1-2 start to the ’73 season. Vaught came out of retirement to replace both Kinard brothers as AD and head coach.
Kinard worked as an NFL defensive backs coach after his Ole Miss ouster, but returned to the college game in a one-season stint as Gardner-Webb’s head coach in 1978. He coached his final two seasons as the New England Patriots’ defensive backs coach in 1979-80.
In addition to his football exploits, Kinard was also an All-SEC baseball player for an Ole Miss team that reached the College World Series in 1956.
Not surprisingly, a quasi-holiday weekend has resulted in the latest resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Wyoming’s Cassh Maluia (pictured, No. 46) was arrested very early Saturday morning following a traffic stop initiated by the Laramie Police Department. The arresting officer charged the 19-year-old linebacker with suspicion of driving under the influence, underage consumption of alcohol and driving with no driver’s license.
No details of what led to the initial traffic stop have been divulged.
A school spokesperson declined to address, at least publicly, the off-field development. The Tribune Eagle wrote that “UW said coach Craig Bohl was out of the state recruiting this week.”
After appearing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2016, Maluia again played in all 13 games for the Cowboys this past season. the Compton, Cali., native finished 2017 fourth on the team in tackles with 74, and was tied for fifth in passes broken up with three.
Exiting spring practice earlier this offseason, Maluia was penciled in as the Cowboys’ starting weakside linebacker.