Rice to host Texas Southern in 2021

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has suffered a broken left (non-throwing) hand in a “freak” accident, according to a report from UGASports.com.

According to the report, Fromm was out with a group of friends on Lake Burton in northwest Georgia on Monday when a rope tugging a would-be wakeboarder snapped forward onto the boat and hit a seated Fromm’s left hand. The report states Fromm will be in a splint for “a couple weeks” and will throw in the Bulldogs’ 7-on-7 program on Thursday.

Fromm posted a photo of himself wake surfing last month.

Saturday’s are for the boys, the Lake, and the first time you get up wake surfing #summer2k18 pic.twitter.com/wnHPaeNwVS — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) June 17, 2018

Monday’s incident is also not the first time this summer Fromm suffered a freak water-related injury. An avid fisherman, Fromm posted a Snapchat story in May of himself seeking medical attention after getting a fishing lure lodged inside his leg.

A rising sophomore, Fromm ascended to Georgia’s starting role in 2017 after an injury the Dogs’ starting sophomore quarterback in Jacob Eason. After Eason injured his knee in the opener against Appalachian State, Fromm took the job and never gave it back, hitting 181-of-291 passes (62.2 percent) for 2,615 yards (9.0 per attempt) with 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions in leading the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship since 2005 and on the brink of their first national title since 1980.

He now has to fend of a true freshman challenger of his own in 5-star signee Justin Fields. It appears Fromm can help his chances by staying on dry land.