Arkansas State RB Chauncey Mason transfers to FAU

The college football personnel gods sometimes taketh… and then the same entity sometimes decides to giveth.

Earlier today, we noted that Florida Atlantic had lost a wide receiver to a business career. Not long after that note, an alert reader emailed us that Chauncey Mason is now listed on the Owls’ online roster.

An FAU spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Mason is indeed a member of Lane Kiffin‘s squad.

As Mason comes to FAU as a non-graduate transfer from Arkansas State, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season. The running back will then have one year of eligibility remaining that he can use in 2019.

Mason, a Boynton Beach, Fla. native, played in six games as a true freshman in 2015 and didn’t record any stats; he took a redshirt for the 2016 season. In 2017, Mason’s 137 yards rushing — on 27 carries — were good for fifth on the Red Wolves. He added a pair of catches for 15 yards for good measure.

In his FAU bio, it’s noted that Mason is a “[c]ousin of former FAU players Cre’von LeBlan and Tevon Homer, both of whom played in the NFL, and [a] relative of Tre Mason, who played in both the NFL and CFL.”