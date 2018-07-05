FAU WR Bobby Mitchell leaving football to pursue business career

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After failing to make much of a mark on the field, Bobby Mitchell is set to kickstart his career off of it.

Citing a team source, the Palm Beach Post is reporting that Mitchell has decided to leave the Florida Atlantic football program. The Post wrote that Mitchell “was looking to pursue a business career and wanted to ‘go out on top’ after the Owls went 11-3 last season.”

The upcoming season would’ve been the 24-year-old redshirt senior’s final year of eligibility.

Mitchell was a three-star member of FAU’s 2013 recruiting class who took a greyshirt before officially joining the Owls for the 2014 season. He originally came to FAU as a defensive back before moving to wide receiver.

The 6-3 Mitchell leaves FAU having never caught a pass in his collegiate career.