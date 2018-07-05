FAU WR Bobby Mitchell leaving football to pursue business career

After failing to make much of a mark on the field, Bobby Mitchell is set to kickstart his career off of it.
Citing a team source, the Palm Beach Post is reporting that Mitchell has decided to leave the Florida Atlantic football program. The Post wrote that Mitchell “was looking to pursue a business career and wanted to ‘go out on top’ after the Owls went 11-3 last season.”
The upcoming season would’ve been the 24-year-old redshirt senior’s final year of eligibility.
Mitchell was a three-star member of FAU’s 2013 recruiting class who took a greyshirt before officially joining the Owls for the 2014 season. He originally came to FAU as a defensive back before moving to wide receiver.
The 6-3 Mitchell leaves FAU having never caught a pass in his collegiate career.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has suffered a broken left (non-throwing) hand in a “freak” accident, according to a report from UGASports.com.
According to the report, Fromm was out with a group of friends on Lake Burton in northwest Georgia on Monday when a rope tugging a would-be wakeboarder snapped forward onto the boat and hit a seated Fromm’s left hand. The report states Fromm will be in a splint for “a couple weeks” and will throw in the Bulldogs’ 7-on-7 program on Thursday.
Fromm posted a photo of himself wake surfing last month.
Monday’s incident is also not the first time this summer Fromm suffered a freak water-related injury. An avid fisherman, Fromm posted a Snapchat story in May of himself seeking medical attention after getting a fishing lure lodged inside his leg.
A rising sophomore, Fromm ascended to Georgia’s starting role in 2017 after an injury the Dogs’ starting sophomore quarterback in Jacob Eason. After Eason injured his knee in the opener against Appalachian State, Fromm took the job and never gave it back, hitting 181-of-291 passes (62.2 percent) for 2,615 yards (9.0 per attempt) with 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions in leading the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship since 2005 and on the brink of their first national title since 1980.
He now has to fend of a true freshman challenger of his own in 5-star signee Justin Fields. It appears Fromm can help his chances by staying on dry land.
Rice has added a game with Texas Southern on Sept. 25, 2021, the Owls announced Tuesday.
It will be the first meeting between the two Houston-based schools. Rice has faced one SWAC school previously, a 65-44 win over Prairie View A&M in 2016, and will open this season against Prairie View as well.
The Texas Southern game completes Rice’s 2021 non-conference schedule. The Owls will open 2021 at Oklahoma State, host Houston on Sept. 11 and then visit Texas on Sept. 18.
If you asked me to place a bet today, I would put my money that Paul Finebaum remains with ESPN. ESPN is, after all, owner of the SEC Network, and Finebaum once wrote a book titled “My Conference Can Beat Your Conference: Why The SEC Still Rules.”
But the fact that it’s even a question is noteworthy in itself.
Finebaum’s original 5-year deal that brought him from his local fiefdom at WJOX in Birmingham to national stardom at ESPN is set to expire this month and has yet to be renewed. ESPN has undergone a change in leadership with this year with Jimmy Pitaro replacing John Skipper as the network’s president, so it’s possible that waiting until the 11th hour to renew talent contracts is simply the way ESPN does business these days.
But it’s also possible that Finebaum really will leave ESPN.
And if he does, Fox and Big Ten Network are reportedly prepared to swoop in and nab Finebaum. According to The Sporting News, Fox and BTN (Fox owns 51 percent of BTN) are among the suitors hoping to hire Finebaum. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Cumulus Media and Sirius XM are also Finebaum’s other suitors, according to the report.
It is not known what role Finebaum would play at Fox/BTN, but the guess here is it’d be similar to what he does now at ESPN: eat weekday programming hours through his simulcast radio show while appearing on a variety of studio shows throughout the week.
In case you didn’t already know, it’s Independence Day here in America. (I would love to meet the person who had to be informed by a college football blog that today is indeed the Fourth of July.)
To mark the occasion, Penn State’s groundkeepers have dressed up Beaver Stadium in a patriotic cut.
The life of a college football groundskeeper must be a boring one or a great one. You’re employed to make the gridiron look as good as possible for six or seven Saturdays in the fall. The other months are prime for doing bits, apparently.