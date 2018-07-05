Kansas officially names Jeff Long as new athletic director

Kansas has their man and it’s a name many in college football are familiar with.

The Jayhawks announced on Thursday afternoon that former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long is taking the same position in Lawrence and will start on August 1st.

“Jeff Long has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in major college athletics, and he is a terrific fit for Kansas Athletics as we work to ensure our student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement. “Those who know him describe him as a man of character who cares deeply about higher education and the student-athletes he serves. For all these reasons, we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Kansas.”

Long was pushed out as AD of the Razorbacks toward the end of last season as it quickly became apparent the school was also moving on from his football hire of Bret Bielema. Despite the rough ending, the veteran administrator is well respected in the industry and served as the inaugural chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

That stint with the CFP should serve him well as the biggest task on the agenda for Long is undoubtedly going to be fixing the football program. The move will likely lead to some speculation that Bielema, a former Kansas State assistant, could wind up replacing current coach David Beaty but that is certainly premature going into the 2018 season. Either way, the Jayhawks are not going cheap in landing a big name to help them pull of a big hole on the gridiron: