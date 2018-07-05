Kansas officially names Jeff Long as new athletic director

Kansas has their man and it’s a name many in college football are familiar with.
The Jayhawks announced on Thursday afternoon that former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long is taking the same position in Lawrence and will start on August 1st.
“Jeff Long has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in major college athletics, and he is a terrific fit for Kansas Athletics as we work to ensure our student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement. “Those who know him describe him as a man of character who cares deeply about higher education and the student-athletes he serves. For all these reasons, we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Kansas.”
Long was pushed out as AD of the Razorbacks toward the end of last season as it quickly became apparent the school was also moving on from his football hire of Bret Bielema. Despite the rough ending, the veteran administrator is well respected in the industry and served as the inaugural chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
That stint with the CFP should serve him well as the biggest task on the agenda for Long is undoubtedly going to be fixing the football program. The move will likely lead to some speculation that Bielema, a former Kansas State assistant, could wind up replacing current coach David Beaty but that is certainly premature going into the 2018 season. Either way, the Jayhawks are not going cheap in landing a big name to help them pull of a big hole on the gridiron:
If you were a top-flight NFL player up until a few years ago, you would typically be rewarded for your stellar play with a trip to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii. Top recruits dreaming of doing just that don’t have to wait until they turn pro to go through a similar process however as the Polynesian Bowl has been a growing destination as a high school all-star game in recent years.
While big names like Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa have helped headline the event, this year the coaching staff for the two teams of recruits might perk a few ears up and show just how far the game has grown. According to a release from the organization running the game, former Oregon head coach Mike Bellotti and former Washington Redskins coach Jim Zorn have been selected as the two head coaches for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.
“The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school all-star games in the nation overnight,” Bellotti said in a statement. “I’m excited to be part of this special celebration of football and culture.”
“It’s going to be an incredible experience to coach the nation’s top players in paradise,” Zorn added. “It doesn’t get much better than football in Hawai’i.”
The game will take place on January 19, 2019 at Aloha Stadium on in Hawaii and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Four-star Alabama commit Antonio Alfano and Notre Dame pledge Zeke Correll are among the recruits who are scheduled to play in the game.
The college football personnel gods sometimes taketh… and then the same entity sometimes decides to giveth.
Earlier today, we noted that Florida Atlantic had lost a wide receiver to a business career. Not long after that note, an alert reader emailed us that Chauncey Mason is now listed on the Owls’ online roster.
An FAU spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Mason is indeed a member of Lane Kiffin‘s squad.
As Mason comes to FAU as a non-graduate transfer from Arkansas State, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season. The running back will then have one year of eligibility remaining that he can use in 2019.
Mason, a Boynton Beach, Fla. native, played in six games as a true freshman in 2015 and didn’t record any stats; he took a redshirt for the 2016 season. In 2017, Mason’s 137 yards rushing — on 27 carries — were good for fifth on the Red Wolves. He added a pair of catches for 15 yards for good measure.
In his FAU bio, it’s noted that Mason is a “[c]ousin of former FAU players Cre’von LeBlan and Tevon Homer, both of whom played in the NFL, and [a] relative of Tre Mason, who played in both the NFL and CFL.”
It appears Texas’ defensive secondary has avoided what could’ve been a significant one-two hit.
UT defensive back Kris Boyd (pictured) posted photos on his personal Twitter account on the Fourth of July of a mangled vehicle that was involved in a car accident earlier in the day. Boyd was apparently a passenger in a car being driven by teammate and fellow defensive back B.J. Foster when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Despite what appeared to be heavy damage to both the front and rear of Foster’s vehicle, Boyd wrote that ‘[w]e’re doing a lot better.”
“Could’ve been gone but we are here,” the fourth-year senior added.
Boyd started 12 of 13 games for the Longhorns last season, finishing the year tops in the Big 12 in pass breakups with 15. The Associated Press named him second-team all-conference following the regular season.
A five-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Foster was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Texas and the No. 3 safety in the country. Only one player in UT’s class this year was rated higher than Foster — fellow safety Caden Sterns.
Much ado about nothing?
As most of America was knee-deep into the Fourth of July holiday, news broke that Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, he of the fishing lure-in-the-leg freak injury earlier in the summer, had suffered yet another freak water-based injury. Specifically, one of the two starting quarterbacks in the 2017 national championship game sustained a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) hand as a result of a wakeboarding incident.
In the ensuing furor, Fromm’s head coach assuaged any lingering angst over the development by describing the injury as “insignificant” and stated that his 2017 starter has already resumed throwing.
Fromm started most of his true freshman season for the Bulldogs last season as UGA ran its way to an SEC championship and, after a double-overtime win over Oklahoma in one semifinal, a spot in the College Football Playoff title game against Alabama.
While Fromm is expected to maintain that starting job — at least initially — he’ll likely be at least mildly pressed by Justin Fields, a consensus five-star 2018 signee who was the No. 2 player in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board.