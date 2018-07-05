Louisville’s Lamar Jackson edges out Bradley Chubb and others as ACC Athlete of the Year

Lamar Jackson may no longer be in Louisville but he’s still picking up hardware for the Cardinals.
The ACC announced on Thursday that the Cardinals quarterback had been awarded the 65th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the league’s “premier” male athlete. Notre Dame women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale won as the ACC’s top female athlete of the year as well.
Jackson was the top choice on 19 ballots from assembled ACC media this offseason and narrowly edged out Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart and a fellow first-rounder in NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb. The quarterback was also just the sixth player ever in the league’s history to be named ACC Football Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the draft with the final pick of the first round this past spring.
The Athlete of the Year award should be the final trophy that Jackson picks up for his stellar career in Louisville, which includes the 2016 Heisman Trophy, a Maxwell Award, a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and numerous All-American honors from a host of organizations. Interestingly, he didn’t win the ACC Athlete of the Year Award during his Heisman-winning season as Clemson’s Deshaun Watson took home the trophy two years in a row in both 2015 and 2016.
Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the only five-star freshman in Alabama’s backfield who considered a transfer out of Tuscaloosa prior to a starring role in the team’s national championship run last season.
Sitting down with his hometown newspaper The San Fransisco Chronicle this summer, Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris revealed that he too thought about transferring from the school in search of more playing time after an up-and-down campaign as a true freshman. Ultimately though, will return to the program after talking with several key people close to him because he thinks the school gives him the best spot to play in the NFL.
“The only thing I can tell you is, I hope I’m on the field more,” Harris said of the upcoming 2018 campaign before discussing his first season with the team. “Last year was the worst feeling. That whole season was mentally challenging.”
Harris signed with the Tide as the No. 1 player in the country according to most recruiting services and was expected to push for carries early despite a crowded running backs room. Things didn’t quite play out that way however, as he saw some success early during a few blowouts but was relatively unused until busting out 64 yards on the ground against Georgia in the title game to help spark the team’s comeback. It seems that kind of effort on the big stage led to a meeting with Nick Saban that helped keep him in the fold at Alabama, per the Chronicle:
Harris met with then-running backs coach Burton Burns after the season and had two one-on-one meetings with Saban in the spring. Saban reminded Harris he needs to polish his pass-blocking skills, he said, though Saban also acknowledged Harris’ frustration and told him, “You’re going to play a lot this year.”
We’ll see just how much Harris winds up playing as Saban and the rest of the coaching staff manage an embarrassment of riches in the backfield, not just with Tagovailoa and fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts, but a position group at running back that also includes senior Damien Harris and junior Josh Jacobs.
Kansas has their man and it’s a name many in college football are familiar with.
The Jayhawks announced on Thursday afternoon that former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long is taking the same position in Lawrence and will start on August 1st.
“Jeff Long has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in major college athletics, and he is a terrific fit for Kansas Athletics as we work to ensure our student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement. “Those who know him describe him as a man of character who cares deeply about higher education and the student-athletes he serves. For all these reasons, we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Kansas.”
Long was pushed out as AD of the Razorbacks toward the end of last season as it quickly became apparent the school was also moving on from his football hire of Bret Bielema. Despite the rough ending, the veteran administrator is well respected in the industry and served as the inaugural chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
That stint with the CFP should serve him well as the biggest task on the agenda for Long is undoubtedly going to be fixing the football program. The move will likely lead to some speculation that Bielema, a former Kansas State assistant, could wind up replacing current coach David Beaty but that is certainly premature going into the 2018 season. Either way, the Jayhawks are not going cheap in landing a big name to help them pull of a big hole on the gridiron:
If you were a top-flight NFL player up until a few years ago, you would typically be rewarded for your stellar play with a trip to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii. Top recruits dreaming of doing just that don’t have to wait until they turn pro to go through a similar process however as the Polynesian Bowl has been a growing destination as a high school all-star game in recent years.
While big names like Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa have helped headline the event, this year the coaching staff for the two teams of recruits might perk a few ears up and show just how far the game has grown. According to a release from the organization running the game, former Oregon head coach Mike Bellotti and former Washington Redskins coach Jim Zorn have been selected as the two head coaches for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.
“The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school all-star games in the nation overnight,” Bellotti said in a statement. “I’m excited to be part of this special celebration of football and culture.”
“It’s going to be an incredible experience to coach the nation’s top players in paradise,” Zorn added. “It doesn’t get much better than football in Hawai’i.”
The game will take place on January 19, 2019 at Aloha Stadium on in Hawaii and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Four-star Alabama commit Antonio Alfano and Notre Dame pledge Zeke Correll are among the recruits who are scheduled to play in the game.
The college football personnel gods sometimes taketh… and then the same entity sometimes decides to giveth.
Earlier today, we noted that Florida Atlantic had lost a wide receiver to a business career. Not long after that note, an alert reader emailed us that Chauncey Mason is now listed on the Owls’ online roster.
An FAU spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Mason is indeed a member of Lane Kiffin‘s squad.
As Mason comes to FAU as a non-graduate transfer from Arkansas State, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season. The running back will then have one year of eligibility remaining that he can use in 2019.
Mason, a Boynton Beach, Fla. native, played in six games as a true freshman in 2015 and didn’t record any stats; he took a redshirt for the 2016 season. In 2017, Mason’s 137 yards rushing — on 27 carries — were good for fifth on the Red Wolves. He added a pair of catches for 15 yards for good measure.
In his FAU bio, it’s noted that Mason is a “[c]ousin of former FAU players Cre’von LeBlan and Tevon Homer, both of whom played in the NFL, and [a] relative of Tre Mason, who played in both the NFL and CFL.”