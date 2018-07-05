Louisville’s Lamar Jackson edges out Bradley Chubb and others as ACC Athlete of the Year

Lamar Jackson may no longer be in Louisville but he’s still picking up hardware for the Cardinals.
The ACC announced on Thursday that the Cardinals quarterback had been awarded the 65th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the league’s “premier” male athlete. Notre Dame women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale won as the ACC’s top female athlete of the year as well.
Jackson was the top choice on 19 ballots from assembled ACC media this offseason and narrowly edged out Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart and a fellow first-rounder in NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb. The quarterback was also just the sixth player ever in the league’s history to be named ACC Football Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the draft with the final pick of the first round this past spring.
The Athlete of the Year award should be the final trophy that Jackson picks up for his stellar career in Louisville, which includes the 2016 Heisman Trophy, a Maxwell Award, a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and numerous All-American honors from a host of organizations. Interestingly, he didn’t win the ACC Athlete of the Year Award during his Heisman-winning season as Clemson’s Deshaun Watson took home the trophy two years in a row in both 2015 and 2016.