Louisville’s Lamar Jackson edges out Bradley Chubb and others as ACC Athlete of the Year

By Bryan FischerJul 5, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Lamar Jackson may no longer be in Louisville but he’s still picking up hardware for the Cardinals.

The ACC announced on Thursday that the Cardinals quarterback had been awarded the 65th Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the league’s “premier” male athlete. Notre Dame women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale won as the ACC’s top female athlete of the year as well.

Jackson was the top choice on 19 ballots from assembled ACC media this offseason and narrowly edged out Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart and a fellow first-rounder in NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb. The quarterback was also just the sixth player ever in the league’s history to be named ACC Football Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the draft with the final pick of the first round this past spring.

The Athlete of the Year award should be the final trophy that Jackson picks up for his stellar career in Louisville, which includes the 2016 Heisman Trophy, a Maxwell Award, a Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and numerous All-American honors from a host of organizations. Interestingly, he didn’t win the ACC Athlete of the Year Award during his Heisman-winning season as Clemson’s Deshaun Watson took home the trophy two years in a row in both 2015 and 2016.

Four-star QB-turned-minor league baseball player has football offers from three SEC schools

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Yet another athlete is looking to follow in the football footsteps of Chris Weinke and Brandon Weeden.

Cord Sandberg signed with Mississippi State as a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2013 recruiting class. However, after being selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft later that year, he opted to ditch college football in favor of a professional baseball contract that included a $775,000 signing bonus.

After six seasons in the minors, and never advancing higher than what was essentially a two-year stint at the Double-A level, the 23-year-old Sandberg announced this week that he had decided to retire from baseball. Simultaneously, the former standout quarterback confirmed to the Reading Eagle that he will attempt to restart his football career at the collegiate level.

“If I stuck with baseball, there was that potential for what if,” Sandberg told the Eagle. “I know with this I gave everything I have to baseball. It came time for a decision to move forward with another sport.”

The interest is already there from Power Five programs in another sport as, per Sandberg, he has received a scholarship offer from Auburn and a pair of offers to be a preferred walk-on at two other SEC schools — Florida and LSU. The Gators are coached by Dan Mullen, who was the head coach with the Bulldogs when Sandberg signed with MSU in the winter of 2013.

Sandberg plans on picking a school in relatively short order so that he can enroll in classes no later than Aug. 20. The newspaper writes that “Sandberg figures he’ll use the upcoming season to get reacquainted with being under center with an eye toward playing the following year.”

In other words, Sandberg would use 2018 as a redshirt season wherever he lands, and would then have four years of eligibility at his disposal moving forward.

Coming out of high school in Bradenton, Fla., Sandberg was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Only three signees in MSU’s class that year were rated higher than Sandberg — defensive end Chris Jones, safety Ashton Shumpert and wide receiver Fred Ross.

In nearly 500 games at the minor league level, Sandberg, a center fielder, was a career .243 hitter with 29 home runs and 173 RBI. He finishes with a slash line of .243/.298/.348.

Report: West Virginia transfer Adam Shuler not yet enrolled at Florida

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
As far as summer developments go, this is certainly a mildly interesting one.

On June 11, Adam Shuler took to Twitter to announce that he was transferring to Florida, a move that came four months after he decided to leave West Virginia. Earlier this week, the Gators released an updated football roster and the defensive lineman’s name wasn’t among those listed on it.

Why? Shuler is not enrolled in classes, per Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun, leaving his status for the upcoming season very much up in the air.

As a graduate transfer, Shuler, who has two years of eligibility remaining, would be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2018. What the holdup is in enrolling in graduate school is unknown at the moment.

Shuler, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, started 10 games this past season. In 12 games, Shuler’s three sacks were tied for third on the team while his eight tackles for loss were good for solo third.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shuler played in 12 games for WVU.

QB Keon Howard announces departure from Southern Miss

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
At least some of the mystery surrounding the quarterback position at Southern Miss has dissipated.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Keon Howard announced that he has decided “to not continue my education and football career at The University of Southern Mississippi.” No specific reason for the abrupt departure was given.

It’s assumed that the junior will transfer to another football program, although the quarterback didn’t specifically state that in his social media missive.

Howard engaged in a quarterback competition this past spring with touted junior college transfer Jack Abraham, while Kwadra Griggs, the part-time starter in 2017, continued his recovery from injury.

In 2017, Howard started six games at quarterback for the Golden Eagles — he started another at wide receiver as well.  Howard started the opener but was replaced by Griggs in the second half of that contest, with the latter going on to start the next three games before going down with a wrist injury.  Howard started five straight in place of the injured Griggs, but then was replaced the last third of the season after Griggs got healthy.

For the year, Howard completed 96 of his 170 passes for 1,199 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 181 yards on 54 carries.  For his career, it was 1,564 yards, nine touchdowns and nine picks.

Former Michigan State hero Jalen Watts-Jackson transferring to Air Force but giving up football

By Bryan FischerJul 5, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
If you ask anybody in the state of Michigan who Jalen Watts-Jackson is, you’ll likely get two very different reaction depending on whether their allegiance tilts toward Big Blue in Ann Arbor or Michigan State in East Lansing. After all, the former defensive back from Detroit was responsible for one of the most memorable plays in college football history when he scooped up a fumbled punt against Michigan and captured an improbable win in walk-off fashion for the Spartans:

While he’ll never have to buy a meal or drink around East Lansing ever again thanks just to that play, Watts-Jackson’s career after crossing the goal line at the Big House has never gotten back on track. He had to undergo surgery after fracturing his hip in the aftermath of the play and played in just 15 games the past two seasons before announcing a graduate transfer in the spring.

Now we know where Watts-Jackson is headed: Air Force. Only he won’t be in Colorado Springs to play football, but rather to become an officer in the military.

“I am going into the Air Force. I was raised that it is a good idea to serve your country. I have family members that have served this county including my dad. So I am excited to serve this nation,” Watts-Jackson told SpartanNation.com on, quite fittingly, the 4th of July. “My focus is going to be on Cyber System Operations and security.  I am taking classes right now to get all of my (computer security) certifications.  I have been thinking about it for some time now.”

Congrats to Watts-Jackson on his new pursuit at the Academy, something even Michigan fans will be able to applaud him for even if it brings up a few bad memories from 2015.