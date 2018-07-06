Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

LOOK: Geoff Collins teases potential new helmets for Temple

With the Temple Owls getting set for the second season with Geoff Collins at the helm, it appears Temple may have new uniform swag to show off for 2018. With a new uniform reveal scheduled for July 12, it has been noticed that the Twitter account Collins uses has what could potentially be a preview of some new helmets that could be worn by the Owls this fall.

The cherry helmet on the right with the block lettering spelling out “Temple” is a throwback look Temple has worn in more recent years, and it will be nice to see that old look stay in the uniform rotation for Temple moving forward if this tease is any indication. The newer look would be the white helmet on the left, with a scripted “Temple” on the side in cherry. That appears to be a brand new look for Temple, and it doesn’t look too bad either.

A graphic previously shown off could also indicate a look at the color schemes for Temple’s football uniforms from Under Armor this season, including an all-black and all-gray combination.

As far as current uniform trends go, Temple is hitting on all of them; alternate black, alternate gray, and a color-coordinated helmets to go with each, including the white alternate helmet. We’ll have to wait and see just what these new uniforms look like next week, but there is no shortage of uniform swag on Broad Street for Temple.

It is worth a quick reminder that sometimes coaches have helmet designs that don’t ever see the light of day. That’s partly because they could be prototypes and ideas from a design team that never get chosen, or simply sit there just to look cool when high school recruits work their way through the football facilities.

When it comes to Temple though, the best helmets still include the Temple “T” logo for my money.

ACC announces player representatives for ACC Football Kickoff

Believe it or not, the summer is just about over for college football fans. Hardcore fans will begin basking in the glory of the sport of college football in two weeks when the conference media day circuit officially opens for the 2018 season. On Wednesday, July 18, the ACC will get in on the fun with the annual ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Friday, the conference confirmed the list of players expected to attend from each of the conference’s 14 members.

Among the players listed as player representatives include Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, the only players making a second-straight media event appearance according to the ACC. Players scheduled to appear that received All-American honors last season include Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, and Miami linebacker Jaquan Johnson.

Some other notable names that will be in attendance include NC State quarterback Ryan Finley, Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson, Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith, and Florida State running back Cam Akers.

Here is the full list of players announced by the ACC.

Boston College
Tommy Sweeney, TE, Gr., Ramsey, N.J.
Zach Allen, DE, Sr., New Canaan, Conn.

Clemson
Mitch Hyatt, OT, Sr., Suwanee, Ga.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Jr., Richmond, Va.

Duke
Daniel Jones, QB, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Jr., Nyack, N.Y.

Florida State
Cam Akers, RB, So., Clinton, Miss.
Brian Burns, DE, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Georgia Tech
TaQuon Marshall, QB, Sr., Hamilton, Ga.
Brant Mitchell, LB, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Louisville
Jaylen Smith, WR, Sr., Pascagoula, Miss.
Jonathan Greenard, LB, Jr., Hiram, Ga.

Miami
Ahmmon Richards, WR, Jr., Wellington, Fla.
Jaquan Johnson, S, Sr., Miami, Fla.

North Carolina
Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, Jr., Matthews, N.C.
Aaron Crawford, DT, Jr., Ashburn, Va.

NC State
Ryan Finley, QB, Gr., Phoenix, Ariz.
Germaine Pratt, LB, Gr., High Point, N.C.

Pitt
Alex Bookser, OT, Sr., Pittsburgh, Pa.
Oluwaseun Idowu, LB, Sr., Wexford, Pa.

Syracuse
Eric Dungey, QB, Sr., Lake Oswego, Ore.
Chris Slayton, DT, Sr., University Park, Ill.

Virginia
Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Sr., Plainfield, N.J.
Chris Peace, OLB, Sr., Newport News, Va.

Virginia Tech
Josh Jackson, QB, So., Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ricky Walker, DT, Sr., Hampton, Va.

Wake Forest
Phil Haynes, OG, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.
Willie Yarbary, DT, Sr., Augusta, Ga.

McKenzie Milton and Tua Tagovailoa joke about who deserves to be national champ

Alabama won the national championship last college football season with an unbelievable second-half effort from freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading a rally and eventually lifting the Crimson Tide to a dramatic victory over SEC champion Georgia in overtime. But ask anyone who sports the black and gold of UCF and they will tell you there was another national champion last season as well. How much legitimacy you want to place on UCF’s claim at a national title is up to you, but Tagovailoa and UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton apparently have not shied away from joking about the national championship debate this offseason.

In an interview with Orlando sportswriter and radio host Mike Bianchi, Milton said he is friends with the Alabama quarterback. Both were born in Hawaii and played on the same Pop Warner team in their younger days. And as friends do, they have some fun at each other’s expense.

We’ll joke around about the national championship stuff, but it’s all in good fun,” Milton said. “He’s goodhearted and doesn’t take it personally. He’ll be the first one to give us praise about going unbeaten and he’ll say things like, ‘You guys were the only ones to go undefeated and beat the team that beat us.’ He’s such a humble guy. He doesn’t bash UCF like some of the other Alabama guys.”

UCF defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl to complete the only undefeated season in the FBS last season. Auburn defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl to close out the regular season to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game as the SEC West champion. Alabama still was selected to play in the College Football Playoff and the rest is history.

Going into the 2018 season, both McKenzie and Tagovailoa are being discussed as potential Heisman Trophy candidates.

Maybe the two quarterbacks won’t face off on the field, but there could be a chance they sit side-by-side in New York City when the Heisman Trophy is awarded.

When will Bret Bielema coach again?

With Kansas hiring former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long to the same position this week, one can’t help but wonder if former Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema may have an in at a potential power conference program in need of a coach soon.

It all seems to make too much sense to ignore the possibility that Long would potentially reach out to his former head coaching hire at Arkansas in the event he needs to make a coaching change at Kansas. David Beaty may actually be in a solid position right now despite the last couple of woeful years of Kansas football, but one more poor showing on the field by the Jayhawks could lead to a coaching change faster than may be for the greater good at Kansas. And if Long ends up deciding to move in a different direction, it would not be shocking to learn Bielema might be on the shortlist.

Long hired Bielema away from Wisconsin to come to be the head coach of the Razorbacks after the 2012 season. In five years at Arkansas, Bielema coached the program to a disappointing 29-34 record with a declining win total in each of his final two seasons on the job. Although Arkansas struggled under Bielema, the general consensus appears to suggest Bielema is still a solid head coaching candidate in the right situation. At a program like Kansas, where there is likely nowhere to go but up, why not see what Bielema can do in the Big 12?

The biggest unknown is the motivation Bielema has to jump back into coaching just for the sake of coaching again. Arkansas owes Bielema $320,000 per month until the end of December 2020, with those monthly installments in the $11.9 million buyout kicking off last November. That’s a solid paycheck for not having to recruit and coach. So Bielema can do absolutely nothing until the end of 2020 if he wants. Of course, he has been keeping busy working with the New England Patriots in the offseason at events like the NFL Scouting Combine and representing the AFC champions at pro day events like at Alabama. So he is certainly staying connected and in tune with the game to some degree.

Bielema was coaching from 1994 through 2017. He has won three Big Ten championships with Wisconsin. He may very well be a head coach once again in due time, perhaps even before his buyout expires with Arkansas. Is Kansas the perfect landing spot? Despite the connection with Long, it may not be for Bielema. A return to the Big Ten may be better suited for Bielema with some potential openings coming up in the next coaching carousel cycle.

It’s also worth noting Bielema is enjoying life as a father of a young daughter, and that may not be an experience he wants to get away from so quickly. Only he would know for sure, of course. The point is Bielema has time to weigh his options. Rushing to get him to Kansas is probably a waste of time at the moment, especially if Beaty has anything to say about it.

Coaches fund gives $10,000 to 2018 Cal signee who suffered significant, serious spinal cord injury

Even if it’s just a sliver, there’s some good news for one Cal football player dealing with a devastating health issue.

In mid-June, Chris Fatilua, a 2018 Cal signee, suffered what was described as a significant and serious spinal cord injury as the result of an unspecified accident. After undergoing a life-saving surgical procedure at a California hospital, Fatilua has since been transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

To help defray the rising medical costs, the College Football Assistance Fund announced Thursday that Fatilua has been given a $10,000 grant from the organization. The CFA Fund also noted in its release that “[t]hose able to assist can make donations at http://www.CFAFund.org, which will be put in a restricted fund for Chris and his family.”

The CFAF was founded in 2010, and is described as “a group of collegiate coaches and athletic administrators concerned about the limited resources available to injured football players. Major donors include some of today’s top college football coaches and Bowls.” In early August of last year, the organization donated $10,000 to Kaleop Naotala, the Hawaii football player who was seriously injured in a diving accident on Waikiki Beach.

Below are the statements sent out regarding the grant given this year to Fatilua.

CHRIS FATILUA SR.
“I would like to especially thank the College Football Assistance Fund on donating to assist my son in his recovery from a very tragic injury. As a single father raising four kids, while working, and
now caring for Chris as he goes through rehabilitation in another state, it’s tough. The kindness shown to our family is very humbling.

Also, special thanks to Coach Wilcox, Coach Sirmon, Coach Tuioti and the entire Cal Bear family. They have been a true blessing. On behalf of the Fatiluas, we would like to say Thank You and God Bless you all.”

CAL HEAD FOOTBALL COACH JUSTIN WILCOX
“I’m so thankful that the College Football Assistance Fund has stepped in to help Chris as he recovers from this critical injury. We are so thankful that such an organization exists in our sport to support these young men and their families when they need it most.”

CAL ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JIM KNOWLTON
“The University of California, Berkeley is very appreciative that the College Football Assistance Fund has reached out to help Chris. I know his family is very grateful of the tremendous support and outreach during this difficult circumstance.”