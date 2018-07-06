Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

When will Bret Bielema coach again?

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
With Kansas hiring former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long to the same position this week, one can’t help but wonder if former Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema may have an in at a potential power conference program in need of a coach soon.

It all seems to make too much sense to ignore the possibility that Long would potentially reach out to his former head coaching hire at Arkansas in the event he needs to make a coaching change at Kansas. David Beaty may actually be in a solid position right now despite the last couple of woeful years of Kansas football, but one more poor showing on the field by the Jayhawks could lead to a coaching change faster than may be for the greater good at Kansas. And if Long ends up deciding to move in a different direction, it would not be shocking to learn Bielema might be on the shortlist.

Long hired Bielema away from Wisconsin to come to be the head coach of the Razorbacks after the 2012 season. In five years at Arkansas, Bielema coached the program to a disappointing 29-34 record with a declining win total in each of his final two seasons on the job. Although Arkansas struggled under Bielema, the general consensus appears to suggest Bielema is still a solid head coaching candidate in the right situation. At a program like Kansas, where there is likely nowhere to go but up, why not see what Bielema can do in the Big 12?

The biggest unknown is the motivation Bielema has to jump back into coaching just for the sake of coaching again. Arkansas owes Bielema $320,000 per month until the end of December 2020, with those monthly installments in the $11.9 million buyout kicking off last November. That’s a solid paycheck for not having to recruit and coach. So Bielema can do absolutely nothing until the end of 2020 if he wants. Of course, he has been keeping busy working with the New England Patriots in the offseason at events like the NFL Scouting Combine and representing the AFC champions at pro day events like at Alabama. So he is certainly staying connected and in tune with the game to some degree.

Bielema was coaching from 1994 through 2017. He has won three Big Ten championships with Wisconsin. He may very well be a head coach once again in due time, perhaps even before his buyout expires with Arkansas. Is Kansas the perfect landing spot? Despite the connection with Long, it may not be for Bielema. A return to the Big Ten may be better suited for Bielema with some potential openings coming up in the next coaching carousel cycle.

It’s also worth noting Bielema is enjoying life as a father of a young daughter, and that may not be an experience he wants to get away from so quickly. Only he would know for sure, of course. The point is Bielema has time to weigh his options. Rushing to get him to Kansas is probably a waste of time at the moment, especially if Beaty has anything to say about it.

Coaches fund gives $10,000 to 2018 Cal signee who suffered significant, serious spinal cord injury

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Even if it’s just a sliver, there’s some good news for one Cal football player dealing with a devastating health issue.

In mid-June, Chris Fatilua, a 2018 Cal signee, suffered what was described as a significant and serious spinal cord injury as the result of an unspecified accident. After undergoing a life-saving surgical procedure at a California hospital, Fatilua has since been transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

To help defray the rising medical costs, the College Football Assistance Fund announced Thursday that Fatilua has been given a $10,000 grant from the organization. The CFA Fund also noted in its release that “[t]hose able to assist can make donations at http://www.CFAFund.org, which will be put in a restricted fund for Chris and his family.”

The CFAF was founded in 2010, and is described as “a group of collegiate coaches and athletic administrators concerned about the limited resources available to injured football players. Major donors include some of today’s top college football coaches and Bowls.” In early August of last year, the organization donated $10,000 to Kaleop Naotala, the Hawaii football player who was seriously injured in a diving accident on Waikiki Beach.

Below are the statements sent out regarding the grant given this year to Fatilua.

CHRIS FATILUA SR.
“I would like to especially thank the College Football Assistance Fund on donating to assist my son in his recovery from a very tragic injury. As a single father raising four kids, while working, and
now caring for Chris as he goes through rehabilitation in another state, it’s tough. The kindness shown to our family is very humbling.

Also, special thanks to Coach Wilcox, Coach Sirmon, Coach Tuioti and the entire Cal Bear family. They have been a true blessing. On behalf of the Fatiluas, we would like to say Thank You and God Bless you all.”

CAL HEAD FOOTBALL COACH JUSTIN WILCOX
“I’m so thankful that the College Football Assistance Fund has stepped in to help Chris as he recovers from this critical injury. We are so thankful that such an organization exists in our sport to support these young men and their families when they need it most.”

CAL ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JIM KNOWLTON
“The University of California, Berkeley is very appreciative that the College Football Assistance Fund has reached out to help Chris. I know his family is very grateful of the tremendous support and outreach during this difficult circumstance.”

Four-star QB-turned-minor league baseball player has football offers from three SEC schools

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Yet another athlete is looking to follow in the football footsteps of Chris Weinke and Brandon Weeden.

Cord Sandberg signed with Mississippi State as a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2013 recruiting class. However, after being selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft later that year, he opted to ditch college football in favor of a professional baseball contract that included a $775,000 signing bonus.

After six seasons in the minors, and never advancing higher than what was essentially a two-year stint at the Double-A level, the 23-year-old Sandberg announced this week that he had decided to retire from baseball. Simultaneously, the former standout quarterback confirmed to the Reading Eagle that he will attempt to restart his football career at the collegiate level.

“If I stuck with baseball, there was that potential for what if,” Sandberg told the Eagle. “I know with this I gave everything I have to baseball. It came time for a decision to move forward with another sport.”

The interest is already there from Power Five programs in another sport as, per Sandberg, he has received a scholarship offer from Auburn and a pair of offers to be a preferred walk-on at two other SEC schools — Florida and LSU. The Gators are coached by Dan Mullen, who was the head coach with the Bulldogs when Sandberg signed with MSU in the winter of 2013.

Sandberg plans on picking a school in relatively short order so that he can enroll in classes no later than Aug. 20. The newspaper writes that “Sandberg figures he’ll use the upcoming season to get reacquainted with being under center with an eye toward playing the following year.”

In other words, Sandberg would use 2018 as a redshirt season wherever he lands, and would then have four years of eligibility at his disposal moving forward.

Coming out of high school in Bradenton, Fla., Sandberg was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Only three signees in MSU’s class that year were rated higher than Sandberg — defensive end Chris Jones, safety Ashton Shumpert and wide receiver Fred Ross.

In nearly 500 games at the minor league level, Sandberg, a center fielder, was a career .243 hitter with 29 home runs and 173 RBI. He finishes with a slash line of .243/.298/.348.

Report: West Virginia transfer Adam Shuler not yet enrolled at Florida

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
As far as summer developments go, this is certainly a mildly interesting one.

On June 11, Adam Shuler took to Twitter to announce that he was transferring to Florida, a move that came four months after he decided to leave West Virginia. Earlier this week, the Gators released an updated football roster and the defensive lineman’s name wasn’t among those listed on it.

Why? Shuler is not enrolled in classes, per Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun, leaving his status for the upcoming season very much up in the air.

As a graduate transfer, Shuler, who has two years of eligibility remaining, would be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2018. What the holdup is in enrolling in graduate school is unknown at the moment.

Shuler, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, started 10 games this past season. In 12 games, Shuler’s three sacks were tied for third on the team while his eight tackles for loss were good for solo third.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shuler played in 12 games for WVU.

QB Keon Howard announces departure from Southern Miss

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
At least some of the mystery surrounding the quarterback position at Southern Miss has dissipated.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Keon Howard announced that he has decided “to not continue my education and football career at The University of Southern Mississippi.” No specific reason for the abrupt departure was given.

It’s assumed that the junior will transfer to another football program, although the quarterback didn’t specifically state that in his social media missive.

Howard engaged in a quarterback competition this past spring with touted junior college transfer Jack Abraham, while Kwadra Griggs, the part-time starter in 2017, continued his recovery from injury.

In 2017, Howard started six games at quarterback for the Golden Eagles — he started another at wide receiver as well.  Howard started the opener but was replaced by Griggs in the second half of that contest, with the latter going on to start the next three games before going down with a wrist injury.  Howard started five straight in place of the injured Griggs, but then was replaced the last third of the season after Griggs got healthy.

For the year, Howard completed 96 of his 170 passes for 1,199 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 181 yards on 54 carries.  For his career, it was 1,564 yards, nine touchdowns and nine picks.