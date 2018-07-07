Alabama releases list of NCAA violations, with only one involving the Crimson Tide football program

With the Temple Owls getting set for the second season with Geoff Collins at the helm, it appears Temple may have new uniform swag to show off for 2018. With a new uniform reveal scheduled for July 12, it has been noticed that the Twitter account Collins uses has what could potentially be a preview of some new helmets that could be worn by the Owls this fall.

And now @CoachCollins is teasing a pair of @Temple_FB helmets on his Twitter banner. pic.twitter.com/qLFOg3JU0L — Matt Vender (@Matt_Vender) July 5, 2018

The cherry helmet on the right with the block lettering spelling out “Temple” is a throwback look Temple has worn in more recent years, and it will be nice to see that old look stay in the uniform rotation for Temple moving forward if this tease is any indication. The newer look would be the white helmet on the left, with a scripted “Temple” on the side in cherry. That appears to be a brand new look for Temple, and it doesn’t look too bad either.

A graphic previously shown off could also indicate a look at the color schemes for Temple’s football uniforms from Under Armor this season, including an all-black and all-gray combination.

. @CoachCollins Twitter banner provides a preview of Temple's new uniforms, which include a gray set. The uniforms will be revealed on July 12. pic.twitter.com/ES52tiffcR — Matt Vender (@Matt_Vender) July 5, 2018

As far as current uniform trends go, Temple is hitting on all of them; alternate black, alternate gray, and a color-coordinated helmets to go with each, including the white alternate helmet. We’ll have to wait and see just what these new uniforms look like next week, but there is no shortage of uniform swag on Broad Street for Temple.

It is worth a quick reminder that sometimes coaches have helmet designs that don’t ever see the light of day. That’s partly because they could be prototypes and ideas from a design team that never get chosen, or simply sit there just to look cool when high school recruits work their way through the football facilities.

When it comes to Temple though, the best helmets still include the Temple “T” logo for my money.

