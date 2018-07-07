Central Michigan aiming for new $32 million facility at Kelly/Shorts Stadium

The Chips are really fired up about this.

MLive.com reports that plans for a sparkling new $32 million facility on the south end of Kelly/Shorts Stadium were presented to the Central Michigan Board of Trustees last week and that it does appear the school will begin the process of getting the necessary funding in place for the big upgrade for the football program.

“Alumni and donors are buying into the vision,” athletics director Michael Alford told the site.

Perhaps that’s why the project is being dubbed the ‘Chippewa Champions Alumni Center.’ The board has not fully approved the project but they were informed about all the plans for the new building, what it would cost and what it would include, including a new workout center, home and visitor locker rooms, office space, and more:

A new scoreboard on the south end of the stadium will also be part of the new center, in addition to a welcome center and “home base” for returning alumni. It’s also to include a rehabilitation center and a nutrition center for all CMU’s nearly 500 student-athletes.

A firm timetable as to getting shovels in the ground doesn’t appear to be in the cards just yet but athletic departments don’t typically present renderings and budget drafts to their board if they’re not serious about moving quickly. Though the new building won’t be on par with some of CMU’s Power Five peers, the new setup looks very sick on its own and should be a real boon to recruiting if you’re head coach John Bonamego as it certainly will be of the best in the MAC.