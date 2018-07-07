Despite Phil Savage’s departure from Alabama radio booth, Eli Gold hoping to work beyond 2023 season

There was some big news out of Tuscaloosa this week and surprisingly it had nothing to do with the annual July 4th weekend release of Alabama’s NCAA violations.

On Thursday evening, Crimson Tide radio analyst Phil Savage announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the broadcast booth at the school to concentrate more on his new duties as the general manager of the Alliance of American Football’s Phoenix franchise. The surprise news caught some by surprise given that he’s been in the position since 2009 while also running the Senior Bowl in nearby Mobile (which he also stepped away from).

Had an AMAZING ride w/⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ as the radio color analyst for the past nine years! 113 wins, 5 championship rings and my book #4thandGoalEveryDay, blessed beyond measure. Here are my thoughts about leaving the booth and joining ⁦@TheAAF⁩! https://t.co/F728l43KgE — Phil Savage (@PhilSavage) July 5, 2018

Despite Savage’s departure though, longtime Alabama play-by-play voice does not appear to be going anywhere even if he has to break in a new color analyst. Speaking to AL.com, the 64-year-old who is entering his 30th year in the booth said he would like to keep calling games even beyond the 2023 season.

“I still think I’m on top of my game,” Gold said, “and I’m just going to keep on trucking for a long time, hopefully.”

Gold’s booming voice has been the soundtrack of the team’s dynasty under Nick Saban and has a few generations of fans who have known no other calling the team’s game. It’s good to hear he’s still plenty enthusiastic about the job going forward, even if it’s with a new partner in the booth.