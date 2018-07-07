Wyoming starting LB arrested for DUI suspended for season opener

Believe it or not, the summer is just about over for college football fans. Hardcore fans will begin basking in the glory of the sport of college football in two weeks when the conference media day circuit officially opens for the 2018 season. On Wednesday, July 18, the ACC will get in on the fun with the annual ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Friday, the conference confirmed the list of players expected to attend from each of the conference’s 14 members.
Among the players listed as player representatives include Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, the only players making a second-straight media event appearance according to the ACC. Players scheduled to appear that received All-American honors last season include Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, and Miami linebacker Jaquan Johnson.
Some other notable names that will be in attendance include NC State quarterback Ryan Finley, Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson, Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith, and Florida State running back Cam Akers.
Here is the full list of players announced by the ACC.
Boston College
Tommy Sweeney, TE, Gr., Ramsey, N.J.
Zach Allen, DE, Sr., New Canaan, Conn.
Clemson
Mitch Hyatt, OT, Sr., Suwanee, Ga.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Jr., Richmond, Va.
Duke
Daniel Jones, QB, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Jr., Nyack, N.Y.
Florida State
Cam Akers, RB, So., Clinton, Miss.
Brian Burns, DE, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Georgia Tech
TaQuon Marshall, QB, Sr., Hamilton, Ga.
Brant Mitchell, LB, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.
Louisville
Jaylen Smith, WR, Sr., Pascagoula, Miss.
Jonathan Greenard, LB, Jr., Hiram, Ga.
Miami
Ahmmon Richards, WR, Jr., Wellington, Fla.
Jaquan Johnson, S, Sr., Miami, Fla.
North Carolina
Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, Jr., Matthews, N.C.
Aaron Crawford, DT, Jr., Ashburn, Va.
NC State
Ryan Finley, QB, Gr., Phoenix, Ariz.
Germaine Pratt, LB, Gr., High Point, N.C.
Pitt
Alex Bookser, OT, Sr., Pittsburgh, Pa.
Oluwaseun Idowu, LB, Sr., Wexford, Pa.
Syracuse
Eric Dungey, QB, Sr., Lake Oswego, Ore.
Chris Slayton, DT, Sr., University Park, Ill.
Virginia
Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Sr., Plainfield, N.J.
Chris Peace, OLB, Sr., Newport News, Va.
Virginia Tech
Josh Jackson, QB, So., Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ricky Walker, DT, Sr., Hampton, Va.
Wake Forest
Phil Haynes, OG, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.
Willie Yarbary, DT, Sr., Augusta, Ga.