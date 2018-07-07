Getty Images

Wyoming starting LB arrested for DUI suspended for season opener

By John TaylorJul 7, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
An off-field incident involving a Wyoming football player will have on-field implications for the linebacker.

Earlier this month, Cassh Maluia (pictured, No. 46) was arrested on multiple charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence, underage consumption of alcohol and driving with no driver’s license. Friday evening, head coach Craig Bohl announced that the junior has been suspended for the school’s season opener against New Mexico State on Aug. 25.

Additional punitive measures stemming from the arrest include mandatory counseling; complete the AWARE training program on campus; and complete 50 hours of community service.

“We also view this as a learning opportunity, not just for Cassh, but for the rest of our team members,” the head coach said in a portion of the school’s statement.

After appearing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2016, Maluia again played in all 13 games for the Cowboys this past season. the Compton, Cali., native finished 2017 fourth on the team in tackles with 74, and was tied for fifth in passes broken up with three.

Exiting spring practice earlier this offseason, Maluia was penciled in as the Cowboys’ starting weakside linebacker.

Alabama releases list of NCAA violations, with only one involving the Crimson Tide football program

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 7, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
Alabama’s annual early-July news “dump” is the textbook definition of much ado about nothing.

Shortly before 5 p.m. local time Friday (6 p.m. ET), al.com is reporting, Alabama released its list of NCAA infractions committed by its various sports.  Of the 13 listed, just one involved the Crimson Tide football program.

As with the other 12, that violation, as detailed by the website below, was minor in nature.

Reported July 1, 2017, a football assistant coach responded to an “unknown text message which resulted in impermissible communication with the parent of a 2019 prospective student-athlete.

Neither the assistant nor the recruit involved in the issue was named.

Last year at this time, UA reported 22 minor NCAA violations.  Of those, nine were attributed to the football team.

ACC announces player representatives for ACC Football Kickoff

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Believe it or not, the summer is just about over for college football fans. Hardcore fans will begin basking in the glory of the sport of college football in two weeks when the conference media day circuit officially opens for the 2018 season. On Wednesday, July 18, the ACC will get in on the fun with the annual ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Friday, the conference confirmed the list of players expected to attend from each of the conference’s 14 members.

Among the players listed as player representatives include Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, the only players making a second-straight media event appearance according to the ACC. Players scheduled to appear that received All-American honors last season include Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, and Miami linebacker Jaquan Johnson.

Some other notable names that will be in attendance include NC State quarterback Ryan Finley, Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson, Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith, and Florida State running back Cam Akers.

Here is the full list of players announced by the ACC.

Boston College
Tommy Sweeney, TE, Gr., Ramsey, N.J.
Zach Allen, DE, Sr., New Canaan, Conn.

Clemson
Mitch Hyatt, OT, Sr., Suwanee, Ga.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Jr., Richmond, Va.

Duke
Daniel Jones, QB, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Jr., Nyack, N.Y.

Florida State
Cam Akers, RB, So., Clinton, Miss.
Brian Burns, DE, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Georgia Tech
TaQuon Marshall, QB, Sr., Hamilton, Ga.
Brant Mitchell, LB, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Louisville
Jaylen Smith, WR, Sr., Pascagoula, Miss.
Jonathan Greenard, LB, Jr., Hiram, Ga.

Miami
Ahmmon Richards, WR, Jr., Wellington, Fla.
Jaquan Johnson, S, Sr., Miami, Fla.

North Carolina
Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, Jr., Matthews, N.C.
Aaron Crawford, DT, Jr., Ashburn, Va.

NC State
Ryan Finley, QB, Gr., Phoenix, Ariz.
Germaine Pratt, LB, Gr., High Point, N.C.

Pitt
Alex Bookser, OT, Sr., Pittsburgh, Pa.
Oluwaseun Idowu, LB, Sr., Wexford, Pa.

Syracuse
Eric Dungey, QB, Sr., Lake Oswego, Ore.
Chris Slayton, DT, Sr., University Park, Ill.

Virginia
Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Sr., Plainfield, N.J.
Chris Peace, OLB, Sr., Newport News, Va.

Virginia Tech
Josh Jackson, QB, So., Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ricky Walker, DT, Sr., Hampton, Va.

Wake Forest
Phil Haynes, OG, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.
Willie Yarbary, DT, Sr., Augusta, Ga.

LOOK: Geoff Collins teases potential new helmets for Temple

Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
With the Temple Owls getting set for the second season with Geoff Collins at the helm, it appears Temple may have new uniform swag to show off for 2018. With a new uniform reveal scheduled for July 12, it has been noticed that the Twitter account Collins uses has what could potentially be a preview of some new helmets that could be worn by the Owls this fall.

The cherry helmet on the right with the block lettering spelling out “Temple” is a throwback look Temple has worn in more recent years, and it will be nice to see that old look stay in the uniform rotation for Temple moving forward if this tease is any indication. The newer look would be the white helmet on the left, with a scripted “Temple” on the side in cherry. That appears to be a brand new look for Temple, and it doesn’t look too bad either.

A graphic previously shown off could also indicate a look at the color schemes for Temple’s football uniforms from Under Armor this season, including an all-black and all-gray combination.

As far as current uniform trends go, Temple is hitting on all of them; alternate black, alternate gray, and a color-coordinated helmets to go with each, including the white alternate helmet. We’ll have to wait and see just what these new uniforms look like next week, but there is no shortage of uniform swag on Broad Street for Temple.

It is worth a quick reminder that sometimes coaches have helmet designs that don’t ever see the light of day. That’s partly because they could be prototypes and ideas from a design team that never get chosen, or simply sit there just to look cool when high school recruits work their way through the football facilities.

When it comes to Temple though, the best helmets still include the Temple “T” logo for my money.

McKenzie Milton and Tua Tagovailoa joke about who deserves to be national champ

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
Alabama won the national championship last college football season with an unbelievable second-half effort from freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading a rally and eventually lifting the Crimson Tide to a dramatic victory over SEC champion Georgia in overtime. But ask anyone who sports the black and gold of UCF and they will tell you there was another national champion last season as well. How much legitimacy you want to place on UCF’s claim at a national title is up to you, but Tagovailoa and UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton apparently have not shied away from joking about the national championship debate this offseason.

In an interview with Orlando sportswriter and radio host Mike Bianchi, Milton said he is friends with the Alabama quarterback. Both were born in Hawaii and played on the same Pop Warner team in their younger days. And as friends do, they have some fun at each other’s expense.

We’ll joke around about the national championship stuff, but it’s all in good fun,” Milton said. “He’s goodhearted and doesn’t take it personally. He’ll be the first one to give us praise about going unbeaten and he’ll say things like, ‘You guys were the only ones to go undefeated and beat the team that beat us.’ He’s such a humble guy. He doesn’t bash UCF like some of the other Alabama guys.”

UCF defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl to complete the only undefeated season in the FBS last season. Auburn defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl to close out the regular season to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game as the SEC West champion. Alabama still was selected to play in the College Football Playoff and the rest is history.

Going into the 2018 season, both McKenzie and Tagovailoa are being discussed as potential Heisman Trophy candidates.

Maybe the two quarterbacks won’t face off on the field, but there could be a chance they sit side-by-side in New York City when the Heisman Trophy is awarded.