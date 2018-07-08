Report: Conference USA revenue distribution doubles, still lags behind peers

Revenues in college athletics, especially those related to football, have been skyrocketing for just about every program in the Power Five in recent years. Texas takes in $15 million from the Longhorn Network alone while Big Ten schools are now receiving upwards of $51 million each season.

That lucrative gravy train has not, however, been making a stop for those outside the major conferences around the country.

One of the groups hit the hardest in recent memory has been Conference USA. After a few rounds of realignment and a handful of expiring media deals, the league went from a reported $1.1 million per school to a measly $200,000. That sharp decline has certainly held back schools and caused quite a bit of changes from the league as they went about renegotiating their multimedia deals. Because of this new landscape, C-USA is streaming more games than ever on Twitter and other social media outlets and just re-upped a new network deal for many of their best games.

As a result, revenues are starting to climb back up. Per a lengthy look at North Texas athletics, the Denton Record-Chronicle notes that the payouts for the league’s schools have nearly doubled in the most recent fiscal year — even if they still lag considerably behind their Power Five peers:

C-USA since has embraced those platforms. The league’s revenue rebounded to $400,000 per school under the terms of its new multimedia deal announced this year that made CBS Sports Network its primary broadcast outlet.

Still not a lot of dough all things considered, but doubling your money is doubling your money.