Alabama dismisses LB VanDarius Cowan following misdemeanor assault charge

Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has been dismissed from the football program a week after being charged for a misdemeanor assault charge was filed against him. Alabama announced the dismissal Monday morning with a brief statement.

“VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules,” a statement from Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future.”

According to Tuscaloosa News, Cowan was arrested following an incident at a Tuscaloosa bar last month. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault after being accused of punching a 26-year old man in the face. The alleged victim of the alleged assault claims he did nothing to provoke Cowan. He was later treated for seven stitches on his lip and he suffered a broken tooth and nerve damage.

Cowan was a four-star recruit of Alabama in the Class of 2017 out of the state of Florida. Rivals ranked Cowan as the 13th-best player in the state of Florida and the seventh outside linebacker in the nation.

As a freshman last season, Cowan appeared in seven games and recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist). Cowan likely would have competed for some playing time this fall for the Crimson Tide, although the depth at linebacker is pretty stacked in Tuscaloosa.

