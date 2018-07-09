Alabama dismisses LB VanDarius Cowan following misdemeanor assault charge

Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has been dismissed from the football program a week after being charged for a misdemeanor assault charge was filed against him. Alabama announced the dismissal Monday morning with a brief statement.
“VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules,” a statement from Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future.”
According to Tuscaloosa News, Cowan was arrested following an incident at a Tuscaloosa bar last month. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault after being accused of punching a 26-year old man in the face. The alleged victim of the alleged assault claims he did nothing to provoke Cowan. He was later treated for seven stitches on his lip and he suffered a broken tooth and nerve damage.
Cowan was a four-star recruit of Alabama in the Class of 2017 out of the state of Florida. Rivals ranked Cowan as the 13th-best player in the state of Florida and the seventh outside linebacker in the nation.
As a freshman last season, Cowan appeared in seven games and recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist). Cowan likely would have competed for some playing time this fall for the Crimson Tide, although the depth at linebacker is pretty stacked in Tuscaloosa.
If you feel as though we do not have enough SEC vs. Pac-12 matchups, then Texas A&M and Arizona State have you taken care of. The two schools have agreed to a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2026 and 2027.
Texas A&M will host Arizona State in Kyle Field for the first meeting on September 12, 2026. The Aggies will then visit the Sun Devils the following season in Sun Devil Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.
The announced games will satisfy Texas A&M’s non-conference scheduling obligation to include at least one power conference opponent on the schedule for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Texas A&M now has that requirement satisfied through the 2027 season. The Aggies will play Clemson this season and again in 2019, followed by a home-and-home series with Colorado in 2020 and 2021, Miami in 2022 and 2023, and Notre Dame in 2024 and 2025. The Pac-12 has no such requirement of its members at this time.
Arizona State and Texas A&M have met just once before, with a showdown in the 2015 season opener in Houston. Texas A&M pulled away from the No. 15 Sun Devils in a 38-17 victory.
It is worth a quick reminder, just for kicks perhaps, that former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, is now the head coach at Arizona State’s rival, Arizona. This is little more than a convenient coincidence that may or may not mean anything, depending on how deep you want to dive.
Oklahoma is the next school to suit up with the Jordan Jumpman logo on its football uniform starting this season, and the Sooners showed off what the new uniforms will look like. Thankfully, you’ll barely be able to tell the difference between these football uniforms and any others previously worn by the Big 12 program.
The look is still the same as you would expect from Oklahoma with the standard home and away uniforms, but you may have caught a glimpse of a white helmet in the video reveal. In fact, there are multiple helmets shown off in the video reveal. In addition to the standard uniform, there will be two helmets with a stripe down the middle. It looks as though Oklahoma will have four uniform combinations to choose from this fall, which of course does not include the possibilities of mixing and matching uniform elements and helmets.
All of the looks shown off mimic recent looks, both standard and alternate, worn by the Sooners within the last few years. There may be some mild differences that would be revealed during a closer inspection, but the basic premises seen in the past few years appears to be sticking around for another year in Norman.
Oklahoma joins Michigan and North Carolina in being outfitted for football by the Jordan Brand division of Nike.
Virginia Tech opened up the new week with word of a dismissal from the team. On Monday morning, the Hokies released a statement confirming the dismissal of defensive back Mook Reynolds. The only reason given for the dismissal by head coach Justin Fuente was the somewhat standard violation of team rules.
“Head coach Justin Fuente indicated on Monday that senior DB Mook Reynolds has been dismissed from the team effective immediately in accordance with Virginia Tech Athletics Department policies,” the brief statement from Virginia Tech read. “Reynolds had previously been suspended from all team and football-related activities during the spring semester. There will be no further comment on the matter.”
Reynolds had previous starting experience for the Hokies and carried the ability to play linebacker and nickel for Virginia Tech. The loss of an experienced starter capable of playing multiple positions is unfortunate for a defense already in need of filling some key spots across the field this fall.
As noted by The Virginia Pilot, Reynolds was only officially listed as “out for the spring” by the Hokies during spring football practices. There was no public word of a suspension until now.
Reynolds is the second hit to the secondary from dismissals this offseason for Virginia Tech. Adonis Alexander was previously removed from the program due to academic reasons last month. Alexander then made himself eligible for the NFL’s supplemental draft after missing out on the NFL draft this spring. On top of the two dismissals, Virginia Tech also previously announced Jeremy Webb underwent surgery for an injured Achilles that will sideline him for the entire season. Alexander was expected to be a starter, with Webb likely being a primary backup for him.
So the Hokies now have some alarming question marks at linebacker and in the secondary just months away from the start of the new season. They’ll have to address those areas quickly because Virginia Tech opens the 2018 season on the road against Florida State on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 3.
Revenues in college athletics, especially those related to football, have been skyrocketing for just about every program in the Power Five in recent years. Texas takes in $15 million from the Longhorn Network alone while Big Ten schools are now receiving upwards of $51 million each season.
That lucrative gravy train has not, however, been making a stop for those outside the major conferences around the country.
One of the groups hit the hardest in recent memory has been Conference USA. After a few rounds of realignment and a handful of expiring media deals, the league went from a reported $1.1 million per school to a measly $200,000. That sharp decline has certainly held back schools and caused quite a bit of changes from the league as they went about renegotiating their multimedia deals. Because of this new landscape, C-USA is streaming more games than ever on Twitter and other social media outlets and just re-upped a new network deal for many of their best games.
As a result, revenues are starting to climb back up. Per a lengthy look at North Texas athletics, the Denton Record-Chronicle notes that the payouts for the league’s schools have nearly doubled in the most recent fiscal year — even if they still lag considerably behind their Power Five peers:
C-USA since has embraced those platforms. The league’s revenue rebounded to $400,000 per school under the terms of its new multimedia deal announced this year that made CBS Sports Network its primary broadcast outlet.
Still not a lot of dough all things considered, but doubling your money is doubling your money.