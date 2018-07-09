Texas A&M, Arizona State schedule future home-and-home series

If you feel as though we do not have enough SEC vs. Pac-12 matchups, then Texas A&M and Arizona State have you taken care of. The two schools have agreed to a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2026 and 2027.

Texas A&M will host Arizona State in Kyle Field for the first meeting on September 12, 2026. The Aggies will then visit the Sun Devils the following season in Sun Devil Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

Bring the heat. Texas A&M & Arizona State schedule a home and home set for 2026/2027.#Gigem #12thMan pic.twitter.com/KTZJnvw7Fa — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 9, 2018

The announced games will satisfy Texas A&M’s non-conference scheduling obligation to include at least one power conference opponent on the schedule for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Texas A&M now has that requirement satisfied through the 2027 season. The Aggies will play Clemson this season and again in 2019, followed by a home-and-home series with Colorado in 2020 and 2021, Miami in 2022 and 2023, and Notre Dame in 2024 and 2025. The Pac-12 has no such requirement of its members at this time.

Arizona State and Texas A&M have met just once before, with a showdown in the 2015 season opener in Houston. Texas A&M pulled away from the No. 15 Sun Devils in a 38-17 victory.

It is worth a quick reminder, just for kicks perhaps, that former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, is now the head coach at Arizona State’s rival, Arizona. This is little more than a convenient coincidence that may or may not mean anything, depending on how deep you want to dive.

