Alabama, Georgia, Texas, WVU finalists for Cal transfer Demetris Robinson

One Power Five football program is shortly going to be on the receiving end of a very talented gift a couple of weeks before summer camp kicks off.

Over the weekend, Demetris Robertson announced that he has whittled his transfer to-do list down to four schools — Alabama, Georgia, Texas and West Virginia. The gifted wide receiver will announce his new college of choice this coming Saturday.

This announcement comes a little over two weeks after Robertson took to Twitter to confirm that he would be transferring from Cal.

A five-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2016 recruiting class, Robertson was rated as the No. 1 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 13 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Robertson’s initial recruitment was an unusual one as he didn’t sign until May 1, nearly three months after National Signing Day, and then stunned the college football recruiting world by picking Cal over Notre Dame and home-state Georgia.

Given the fact that he’s from the state and described “personal matters” as his reason for leaving the Golden Bears, the Bulldogs are viewed by some as the favorite to land one of the fastest players in college football.

At Cal, Robertson, at least initially, lived up to the recruiting hype as he was second on the team as a true freshman with 50 receptions for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. His 15.3 yards per catch were tops on the team. After catching seven passes for 70 yards the first two games of the 2017 season, however, he was sidelined for the remainder of the year by what turned out to be a season-ending lower-body injury.

Robertson will have to sit out the 2018 season regardless of which school he ultimately chooses. He would then have two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2019 season.