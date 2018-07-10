Garth Brooks to play first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium

A legendary country music performer is set to make history at one of the most iconic college football venues in the country.

At a press conference Monday, Notre Dame announced that Garth Brooks will perform a concert at Notre Dame Stadium on a date that’s still to be determined. According to the school, Brooks will be the first artist to perform a full, stand-alone concert in the history of the 88-year-old football stadium.

“Notre Dame Stadium has seen so many iconic moments!” Brooks said. “I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party.”

“Right from the outset, I just felt that Garth represents Notre Dame’s values,” said John Affleck-Graves, Notre Dame’s executive vice president. “And he is the perfect choice as the first artist to perform in concert in the stadium that Rockne built. This promises to be one of the biggest events in Notre Dame’s history.”

The school did note that several artists have performed one or two songs during football halftime shows in the stadium.

As for Brooks? Here are there superstar’s statistical particulars: