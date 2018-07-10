One four-star 2018 signee won’t be enrolling at Auburn

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears that one touted signee in Auburn’s most recent recruiting class won’t be making it to The Plains after all.

Per multiple media outlets, Kayode Oladele will not be enrolling in classes at Auburn as had previously been expected. The development stems from some type of unspecified academic issue for Oladele, a native of Nigeria who did not play his senior season of high school football because of visa issues.

From 247Sports.com:

Oladele has been waiting for final word from the NCAA Clearinghouse on his eligibility. He said he had to take one extra class this summer, which he passed. Whose decision was it to part ways? Oladele said it was the Tigers’ call “due to some issues with NCAA clearance.

Per 2018 DL signee Kayode Oladele, he will no longer enroll at Auburn. Oladele told me he’s still exploring options for this fall and will make a decision in the next few weeks. — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) July 9, 2018

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Oladele was rated as the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 54 player at any position in the state of Florida. He was the highest-rated end in AU’s class this year.