Sun Belt unveils football championship game logo

The conference championship game, once upon a time the lone property at the FBS level of the SEC, will now be a unanimous thing moving forward. After dumping Idaho and New Mexico State and consolidating itself as a conference of schools generally in the southeastern portion of the United States through the addition of Coastal Carolina, the 10-team league will play its first title game on Dec. 1.
And now that inaugural title game has its own logo, which the Sun Belt unveiled Tuesday.
Unlike the Big 12, the Sun Belt will not pit its top two teams in an automatic rematch, instead splitting into East and West divisions.
Those divisions break out as follows:
EAST
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Troy
WEST
Arkansas State
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana-Monroe
South Alabama
Texas State
The division winner ranked highest by the CFP selection committee will get the honor of hosting the game. If no team is ranked, the tiebreaker will then move to the BCS standings.
The Sun Belt will play an 8-game schedule, meaning each team will play all but one of its conference bunkmates.
Troy and Appalachian State split the crown in 2017 with identical 7-1 records. The Mountaineers and Trojans did not meet in 2017, but will play on Nov. 24 in Troy.
Iowa State’s colors are red — err, cardinal — and yellow — or, excuse me gold. That color scheme sometimes made the Cyclones dress like the official football team of McDonald’s, especially when they wore gold pants under cardinal jerseys with a pair of golden arches on each shoulder.
Those days are now over.
Iowa State on Tuesday unveiled a new uniform set, which will feature a solid cardinal set, a solid white set and a solid black set. Presumably each uniform can mix and match elements from the others, but gone are the gold pants and the alternate gold tops.
It appears that one touted signee in Auburn’s most recent recruiting class won’t be making it to The Plains after all.
Per multiple media outlets, Kayode Oladele will not be enrolling in classes at Auburn as had previously been expected. The development stems from some type of unspecified academic issue for Oladele, a native of Nigeria who did not play his senior season of high school football because of visa issues.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Oladele was rated as the No. 13 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 54 player at any position in the state of Florida. He was the highest-rated end in AU’s class this year.
Iowa losing most experienced starting CB to transfer
Manny Rugamba had exited spring practice No. 2 on Iowa’s depth chart at one of the cornerback positions. A couple of months later, Rugamba has exited Kirk Ferentz‘s football program entirely.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Rugamba announced that he has decided “to transfer and find another home this fall.” No specific reason for the transfer was given, although placement on the post-spring depth chart is likely a good place to start.
Rugamba was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2016 recruiting class. He’ll have to sit out the 2018 season if he transfers to another FBS program.
Rugamba played in 12 games as a true freshman, missing the Outback Bowl due to injury. He started three of those contests, and his two interceptions were third on the team. After missing the 2017 opener because of a suspension, Rugamba went on to start eight games this past season.
Those 11 starts are the most for a returning Hawkeye cornerback.
Nick Saban confirms torn ACL for Alabama LB Terrell Lewis
It hasn’t been a very good week for Alabama’s linebacking corps.
Monday, VanDarius Cowan was dismissed from the football program following an arrest for misdemeanor assault. Tuesday, Nick Saban confirmed that fellow linebacker Terrell Lewis has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee.
Lewis suffered the injury during a workout last week.
“He underwent successful surgery today,” the Crimson Tide head coach said in a statement, “and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time.”
The torn ACL marks the second significant injury Lewis has sustained in less than a year. In the 2017 season opener against Florida State, Lewis an upper-arm injury that cost him 10 games. He returned to play in four games at the end of the season, including the first start of his collegiate career.
A four-star 2016 signee, Lewis played in 11 games as a true freshman.