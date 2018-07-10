Sun Belt unveils football championship game logo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The conference championship game, once upon a time the lone property at the FBS level of the SEC, will now be a unanimous thing moving forward. After dumping Idaho and New Mexico State and consolidating itself as a conference of schools generally in the southeastern portion of the United States through the addition of Coastal Carolina, the 10-team league will play its first title game on Dec. 1.

And now that inaugural title game has its own logo, which the Sun Belt unveiled Tuesday.

Unlike the Big 12, the Sun Belt will not pit its top two teams in an automatic rematch, instead splitting into East and West divisions.

Those divisions break out as follows:

EAST

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Troy

WEST

Arkansas State

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana-Monroe

South Alabama

Texas State

The division winner ranked highest by the CFP selection committee will get the honor of hosting the game. If no team is ranked, the tiebreaker will then move to the BCS standings.

The Sun Belt will play an 8-game schedule, meaning each team will play all but one of its conference bunkmates.

Troy and Appalachian State split the crown in 2017 with identical 7-1 records. The Mountaineers and Trojans did not meet in 2017, but will play on Nov. 24 in Troy.