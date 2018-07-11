Colorado State QB Collin Hill ahead of schedule in ACL rehab, could be ready for opener

When Collin Hill suffered a torn ACL playing a game of pickup basketball in mid-March, it was thought that the quarterback would miss at least the first month of Colorado State’s season. As it turns out, that thought could very well prove inaccurate.

In offering up the latest update on Hill’s status, Mike Bobo indicated Tuesday that the junior is “ahead of schedule with everything” in his rehabilitation. The head coach went so far as to state that the program is not officially ruling Hill out yet for the season opener against Hawaii Aug. 25.

Even if Hill is sidelined for the opener, Bobo stated that “he’ll definitely be ready at some point this season.”

“As it gets closer, we’ll have to judge how well he is and how much he’ll be able to compete,” the coach said according to The Coloradoan. “He’ll get reps to get ready. If he’s not ready to compete, then we’re going to put the guys out there that are ready to compete and practice in fall camp and get ready for Game 1.”

The Rams will kick off summer camp July 27, and Hill is expected to have some level of participation from the get-go.

Hill started four of the first five games of the 2016 season as a true freshman before suffering a torn ACL in the same knee during an Oct. 8 game against Utah State. This past season, Hill took a redshirt as he continued his recovery from that initial ACL tear.

In 2016, Hill passed for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He was projected as CSU’s starting quarterback this offseason prior to suffering the second significant knee injury, and will now compete with, among others, Washington graduate transfer K.J. Carta-Samuels for the job.