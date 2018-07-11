Georgia Southern the new home for Syracuse transfer Justin Ellis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another of the handful of players who have left Syracuse this offseason has found a landing spot.

As noted by the Syracuse Post-Standard, Georgia Southern had previously announced the addition of Justin Ellis to the Eagles’ football roster. As a non-graduate transfer, the defensive end will have to sit out the 2018 season.

Beginning with the 2019 season, however, the Georgia native will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Ellis originally joined the Orange as a walk-on last year before earning a scholarship prior to the start of the fall semester. As a true freshman last season, the defensive lineman saw action in two games.

In addition to Ellis, linebacker Troy Henderson, defensive tackle Kayton Samuels (HERE) and four defensive backs — Juwan Dowels, Daivon Ellison, Cordell Hudson and Rodney Williams — have all left Dino Babers‘ Orange program in the past few months.