Michael Chigbu not listed in Georgia media guide

It appears the playing career of Michael Chigbu has indeed come to an end, at least for the foreseeable future.

In mid-April, Georgia’s Kirby Smart acknowledged that Chigbu “may be thinking about hanging it up” as the wide receiver has dealt with nagging and lingering shoulder and knee injuries over the past two seasons. Tuesday, UGA released its 2018 Football Media Guide and Chigbu’s name is not listed on its updated roster.

Chigbu would’ve been entering his senior season with the Bulldogs.

A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2015 recruiting class, Chigbu was rated as the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Chigbu enjoyed his best season as a true sophomore in 2016, starting seven of the nine games in which he played and totaling nine receptions for 88 yards. After not catching a pass this past season, he has 13 receptions and 116 receiving yards for his career.

There was some good news contained within the Media Guide, though, as Deangelo Gibbs is listed on the roster. The sophomore defensive back missed the last half of the 2017 regular season as well as UGA’s run to the national championship game because of unspecified issues. He also didn’t participate in spring practice as he wasn’t enrolled in classes, although it was reported in mid-May that he was enrolled in summer classes.