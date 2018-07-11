NCAA grants Ohio State transfer Jack Wohlabaugh immediate eligibility at Duke

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, Duke will immediately reap the benefits of a Power Five addition.

When Jack Wohlabaugh transferred from Ohio State to Duke earlier this offseason, it was thought that the offensive lineman would be forced to sit out the 2018 season, leaving him with two years of eligibility that he could use beginning in 2019. However, the Blue Devils announced Wednesday that the NCAA has approved a waiver request that will grant Wohlabaugh immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.

No specific reason for the waiver being granted was given.

With the move, Wohlabaugh will now have three years to use his three seasons of eligibility. Wohlabaugh had already participated in spring practice, and will enter summer camp as the Blue Devils’ No. 2 center.

Wohlabaugh was a three-star member of Ohio State’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 offensive guard in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Ohio. The 6-4, 295-pound lineman didn’t play a down for the Buckeyes and opted to transfer out this offseason.

He was, though, an Academic All-Big Ten selection following the 2017 season.