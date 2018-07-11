Report: Starting DB K.J. Gray one of two dismissed by Rutgers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A little more than three weeks before summer camp opens, Rutgers’ roster has taken a significant one-two punch on the defensive side of the ball.

Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, Keith Sargeant of nj.com is reporting that junior defensive back K.J. Gray and sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera have been dismissed from Chris Ash‘s Scarlet Knights football team. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.

A school spokesperson declined to address any developments involving the two players.

After starting four of the 10 games in which he played last season and leading all defensive backs in tackles (58), Gray had been expected to take over as the Scarlet Knights’ starting strong safety. Redshirt freshman Naijee Jones will be one of the players vying to assume Gray’s starting job.

As for DeVera, who began his collegiate career as a fullback, he was a backup middle linebacker as well as a special teams standout.