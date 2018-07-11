San Diego State transfer Mark Brown lands at Texas Tech

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Texas Tech has indeed bolstered its defensive line, although it won’t be an immediate boost.

Following up on speculation that has been simmering for weeks, Matt Clare of Rivals.com confirmed that Mark Brown has transferred into the Texas Tech football program. The defensive end had decided to transfer from San Diego State earlier this offseason.

The move to Lubbock will serve as a quasi-homecoming for Brown as he went to high school in Fort Worth.

Brown was a three-star member of the Aztecs’ 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman with the Mountain West Conference school, although he was named as the program’s Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

After sitting out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brown will have three years of eligibility that he can use beginning with the 2019 season.