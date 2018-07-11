Troy Calhoun won’t reveal Air Force’s defensive coordinator

Troy Calhoun is taking pettiness masquerading as competitiveness to a whole other level.

In January, Steve Russ left as Air Force’s defensive coordinator to take a job as the linebackers coach of the Carolina Panthers. Since then, the service academy has gone through National Signing Day, spring practice and kicked off summer workouts, all without Calhoun publicly naming a new defensive coordinator.

With the start of summer camp less than a month away, you’d think that Calhoun would be ready to publicly divulge the name of the man who will coordinate his Falcons defense — or acknowledge that he won’t have a coordinator in name. You would, of course, have thought wrong.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily a delay,” Calhoun told the Colorado Springs Gazette when asked why he is taking so long to announce his new coordinator. “I’ve yet to see a law or an edict that says that you must.

“We’ll see as we head down the road here. I think the key is I want to make sure fundamentally we are much, much better in terms of open-field tackling, getting off blocks and the clarity of what we’re doing defensively with our scheme.”

From the Gazette‘s report, which indicates there’s no way to legally compel Calhoun to get off his petulant public stance: