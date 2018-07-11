WVU QB Grier, TCU DE Banogu headline Preseason All-Big 12 team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The puffs of white smoke continue to fly out the chimney, and we got a big one on Wednesday with the first unveiling of a conference’s Preseason All-Big 12 team. It’s just a preseason team, yes, but it’s actual football talk about the actual season that’s actually about to happen…. in seven more weeks.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier earned Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors and TCU defensive end Ben Banogu garnered Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Grier is easily the pass-happy conference’s leading returning passer; his 3,490 yards from 2017 place him more than 1,500 yards ahead of the pass-happy conference’s second-leading returning passer in Texas’s Sam Ehlinger (1,915 yards). Banogu leads all returning pass rushers with 8.5 sacks in 2017.

Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, a freshman from Inglewood, Calif., by way of IMG Academy, earned Newcomer of the Year honors. Radley-Hiles was the 38th-rated player in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2018 class; for what it’s worth, three Big 12 signees ranked higher in Texas safeties Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster and Oklahoma offensive tackle Brey Walker.

The 3-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners placed five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 offense and none on the defensive side. Texas Tech did not have a single player placed on the offense but put three players on defense.

Here’s how the full teams break out.

OFFENSE

QB Will Grier, West Virginia

RB David Montgomery, Iowa State

RB Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

WR David Sills V, West Virginia

TE Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma

OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State

OL Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

OL Ben Powers, Oklahoma

OL Marcus Keyes, Oklahoma State

OL Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

DEFENSE

DL JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State

DL Daniel Wise, Kansas

DL Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State

DL Ben Banogu, TCU

DL Breckyn Hager, Texas

LB Joe Dineen, Jr., Kansas

LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech

LB David Long, Jr., West Virginia

DB Brian Peavy, Iowa State

DB Kendall Adams, Kansas State

DB Kris Boyd, Texas

DB Jah’Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech

DB Justus Parker, Texas Tech

SPECIALISTS

P Austin Seibert, Oklahoma

PK Austin Siebert, Oklahoma

PR/KR KaVontae Turpin, TCU