WVU QB Grier, TCU DE Banogu headline Preseason All-Big 12 team

Associated PressJul 11, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
The puffs of white smoke continue to fly out the chimney, and we got a big one on Wednesday with the first unveiling of a conference’s Preseason All-Big 12 team. It’s just a preseason team, yes, but it’s actual football talk about the actual season that’s actually about to happen…. in seven more weeks.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier earned Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors and TCU defensive end Ben Banogu garnered Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Grier is easily the pass-happy conference’s leading returning passer; his 3,490 yards from 2017 place him more than 1,500 yards ahead of the pass-happy conference’s second-leading returning passer in Texas’s Sam Ehlinger (1,915 yards). Banogu leads all returning pass rushers with 8.5 sacks in 2017.

Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, a freshman from Inglewood, Calif., by way of IMG Academy, earned Newcomer of the Year honors. Radley-Hiles was the 38th-rated player in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2018 class; for what it’s worth, three Big 12 signees ranked higher in Texas safeties Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster and Oklahoma offensive tackle Brey Walker.

The 3-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners placed five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 offense and none on the defensive side. Texas Tech did not have a single player placed on the offense but put three players on defense.

Here’s how the full teams break out.

OFFENSE
QB Will Grier, West Virginia
RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
RB Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
WR David Sills V, West Virginia
TE Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma
OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State
OL Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
OL Ben Powers, Oklahoma
OL Marcus Keyes, Oklahoma State
OL Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

DEFENSE
DL JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
DL Daniel Wise, Kansas
DL Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State
DL Ben Banogu, TCU
DL Breckyn Hager, Texas
LB Joe Dineen, Jr., Kansas
LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
LB David Long, Jr., West Virginia
DB Brian Peavy, Iowa State
DB Kendall Adams, Kansas State
DB Kris Boyd, Texas
DB Jah’Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech
DB Justus Parker, Texas Tech

SPECIALISTS
P Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
PK Austin Siebert, Oklahoma
PR/KR KaVontae Turpin, TCU

Three-star 2018 Nebraska signee Willie Canty enrolls at Kansas JUCO

By John TaylorJul 12, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Alabama (HERE) and Auburn (HERE) can certainly commiserate with their Power Five brethren over this personnel development.

JuCo Football Forer, a Twitter account dedicated to all things junior college football, was the first to report that 2018 Nebraska signee Willie Canty is instead headed to Garden City Community College in Kansas. The head coach of the JUCO, Jeff Sims, subsequently confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star that the offensive lineman will not be enrolling at NU.

Sims strongly intimated that Canty didn’t qualify academically at the Big Ten school, leading him to take the JUCO route. That being said, Sims says the expectation is for Canty to take care of business in the classroom before heading to Lincoln.

“We want to take him from where he is now to being able to play for the Cornhuskers down the road,” Sims told the Journal Star. “The plan is to come here and take care of his academics

“Hopefully, he’ll continue to develop as a player, Nebraska will want him and he’ll still like Nebraska.”

Canty was a three-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 91 offensive tackle in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He chose Nebraska over offers from, among others, Louisville, Marshall, UCF and USF.

UCF loses bid to dismiss lawsuit by former kicker-turned-YouTuber Donald De La Haye

By Zach BarnettJul 11, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
The saga of former UCF kicker Donald De La Haye gained a victorious chapter Tuesday when senior district judge Anne Conway denied UCF’s request to dismiss the former kicker’s lawsuit against the school.

De La Haye, as you’ll recall, was a reserve punter who became a martyr to the NCAA’s amateurism system when he was forced to choose between de-monetizing his modestly profitable YouTube channel or keeping his scholarship. De La Haye chose YouTube.

De La Haye is still producing content on YouTube (most recent episode: “Surprising My Girlfriend With Her DREAM Birthday Vacation ($10,000)”, which has racked up 97,000 views and counting) but he hasn’t given up the football dream. He sued the school for violating his first amendment rights in forcing him to choose between his scholarship and his vocation, and Conway’s ruling found that he has a plausible claim, allowing the case to continue. (Conway ruled on behalf of UCF that De La Haye’s 14th amendment rights were not violated.)

“Donald was a model athlete who, like nearly all college students, uses social media to connect with friends and followers and offer glimpses into his life. But rather than reward a student for using his talents, passion, and creativity to create content that tens of thousands of people enjoyed—just as Donald was doing as a UCF student—UCF chose to punish him,” Goldwater Institute Director of National Litigation Jon Riches told the Orlando Sentinel. “We hope that today’s decision denying UCF’s attempt to dismiss this case will be a step toward protecting Donald’s rights and ensuring all college student-athletes’ free speech rights are protected.”

De La Haye is seeking to have his scholarship reinstated. The lawsuit will now move into the discovery phase.

Colorado State QB Collin Hill ahead of schedule in ACL rehab, could be ready for opener

By John TaylorJul 11, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
When Collin Hill suffered a torn ACL playing a game of pickup basketball in mid-March, it was thought that the quarterback would miss at least the first month of Colorado State’s season. As it turns out, that thought could very well prove inaccurate.

In offering up the latest update on Hill’s status, Mike Bobo indicated Tuesday that the junior is “ahead of schedule with everything” in his rehabilitation. The head coach went so far as to state that the program is not officially ruling Hill out yet for the season opener against Hawaii Aug. 25.

Even if Hill is sidelined for the opener, Bobo stated that “he’ll definitely be ready at some point this season.”

“As it gets closer, we’ll have to judge how well he is and how much he’ll be able to compete,” the coach said according to The Coloradoan. “He’ll get reps to get ready. If he’s not ready to compete, then we’re going to put the guys out there that are ready to compete and practice in fall camp and get ready for Game 1.”

The Rams will kick off summer camp July 27, and Hill is expected to have some level of participation from the get-go.

Hill started four of the first five games of the 2016 season as a true freshman before suffering a torn ACL in the same knee during an Oct. 8 game against Utah State. This past season, Hill took a redshirt as he continued his recovery from that initial ACL tear.

In 2016, Hill passed for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He was projected as CSU’s starting quarterback this offseason prior to suffering the second significant knee injury, and will now compete with, among others, Washington graduate transfer K.J. Carta-Samuels for the job.

San Diego State transfer Mark Brown lands at Texas Tech

By John TaylorJul 11, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
It appears Texas Tech has indeed bolstered its defensive line, although it won’t be an immediate boost.

Following up on speculation that has been simmering for weeks, Matt Clare of Rivals.com confirmed that Mark Brown has transferred into the Texas Tech football program. The defensive end had decided to transfer from San Diego State earlier this offseason.

The move to Lubbock will serve as a quasi-homecoming for Brown as he went to high school in Fort Worth.

Brown was a three-star member of the Aztecs’ 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman with the Mountain West Conference school, although he was named as the program’s Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

After sitting out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brown will have three years of eligibility that he can use beginning with the 2019 season.