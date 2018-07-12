Auburn-North Carolina in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game made official

The third and final Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game for the 2020 season has been made official.

After reports surfaced late last year, it was confirmed Thursday that Auburn and North Carolina will square off Sept. 12 of 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Per the release, an exact kick time and television network will be finalized at a later date.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is an exciting opportunity for our team to take on an outstanding Auburn program in what is always one of the top events of the college football season,” said North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora in a statement. “The chance to play on a national stage in a world-class facility like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be a tremendous experience for our fans and everyone associated with our program.”

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game has established itself as a premier season opener in college football and we look forward to being a part of it again in 2020 against a very good North Carolina program,” a statement from Fedora’s Auburn counterpart, Gus Malzahn, began. “It’s always great to play in Atlanta in front of a big crowd of Auburn fans.”

It had previously been announced that Florida State-West Virginia and Georgia-Virginia would be the other two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games that season. The ACC and SEC have met 10 times in previous Chick-fil-A games, with the SEC holding a sizable 9-1 advantage in those contests.