Getty Images

Auburn-North Carolina in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game made official

By John TaylorJul 12, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The third and final Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game for the 2020 season has been made official.

After reports surfaced late last year, it was confirmed Thursday that Auburn and North Carolina will square off Sept. 12 of 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Per the release, an exact kick time and television network will be finalized at a later date.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is an exciting opportunity for our team to take on an outstanding Auburn program in what is always one of the top events of the college football season,” said North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora in a statement. “The chance to play on a national stage in a world-class facility like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be a tremendous experience for our fans and everyone associated with our program.”

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game has established itself as a premier season opener in college football and we look forward to being a part of it again in 2020 against a very good North Carolina program,” a statement from Fedora’s Auburn counterpart, Gus Malzahn, began. “It’s always great to play in Atlanta in front of a big crowd of Auburn fans.”

It had previously been announced that Florida State-West Virginia and Georgia-Virginia would be the other two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games that season.  The ACC and SEC have met 10 times in previous Chick-fil-A games, with the SEC holding a sizable 9-1 advantage in those contests.

 

Four-star WR committed to Notre Dame says Irish pulled offer

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 12, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

Not too surprisingly, it’s not just recruits who flip-flop on verbal commitments.

With more than a dozen offers from Power Five programs on the table, four-star 2019 wide receiver T.J. Sheffield announced July 6 that he had verbally committed to Notre Dame.  Five days later, the Tennessee high schooler took to Twitter to announce that the Fighting Irish had pulled their scholarship offer.

Why? “I received a call from [wide receivers coach DelVaughn] Alexander stating that Notre Dame was not going to honor my commitment due to a change of plans,” Sheffield wrote in the social media missive.  What those change of plans are specifically is the great unknown and, as Notre Dame is forbidden by NCAA rules from commenting on unsigned recruits, we are left with just one side of the story.

To Sheffield’s credit, he reacted to the football program’s about-face with grace and class.

“I completely accept Notre Dame’s decision as God’s will for me and know that God has an open door for me that no man can shut,” the receiver stated. “Thanks again to Notre Dame for considering me as a possibility for their program.”

The four-star prospect is rated as the No. 38 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Tennessee on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He still holds offers from, among others, Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

Three-star 2018 Nebraska signee Willie Canty enrolls at Kansas JUCO

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 12, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Alabama (HERE) and Auburn (HERE) can certainly commiserate with their Power Five brethren over this personnel development.

JuCo Football Forer, a Twitter account dedicated to all things junior college football, was the first to report that 2018 Nebraska signee Willie Canty is instead headed to Garden City Community College in Kansas. The head coach of the JUCO, Jeff Sims, subsequently confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star that the offensive lineman will not be enrolling at NU.

Sims strongly intimated that Canty didn’t qualify academically at the Big Ten school, leading him to take the JUCO route. That being said, Sims says the expectation is for Canty to take care of business in the classroom before heading to Lincoln.

“We want to take him from where he is now to being able to play for the Cornhuskers down the road,” Sims told the Journal Star. “The plan is to come here and take care of his academics

“Hopefully, he’ll continue to develop as a player, Nebraska will want him and he’ll still like Nebraska.”

Canty was a three-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 91 offensive tackle in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He chose Nebraska over offers from, among others, Louisville, Marshall, UCF and USF.

UCF loses bid to dismiss lawsuit by former kicker-turned-YouTuber Donald De La Haye

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 11, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The saga of former UCF kicker Donald De La Haye gained a victorious chapter Tuesday when senior district judge Anne Conway denied UCF’s request to dismiss the former kicker’s lawsuit against the school.

De La Haye, as you’ll recall, was a reserve punter who became a martyr to the NCAA’s amateurism system when he was forced to choose between de-monetizing his modestly profitable YouTube channel or keeping his scholarship. De La Haye chose YouTube.

De La Haye is still producing content on YouTube (most recent episode: “Surprising My Girlfriend With Her DREAM Birthday Vacation ($10,000)”, which has racked up 97,000 views and counting) but he hasn’t given up the football dream. He sued the school for violating his first amendment rights in forcing him to choose between his scholarship and his vocation, and Conway’s ruling found that he has a plausible claim, allowing the case to continue. (Conway ruled on behalf of UCF that De La Haye’s 14th amendment rights were not violated.)

“Donald was a model athlete who, like nearly all college students, uses social media to connect with friends and followers and offer glimpses into his life. But rather than reward a student for using his talents, passion, and creativity to create content that tens of thousands of people enjoyed—just as Donald was doing as a UCF student—UCF chose to punish him,” Goldwater Institute Director of National Litigation Jon Riches told the Orlando Sentinel. “We hope that today’s decision denying UCF’s attempt to dismiss this case will be a step toward protecting Donald’s rights and ensuring all college student-athletes’ free speech rights are protected.”

De La Haye is seeking to have his scholarship reinstated. The lawsuit will now move into the discovery phase.

WVU QB Grier, TCU DE Banogu headline Preseason All-Big 12 team

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 11, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
3 Comments

The puffs of white smoke continue to fly out the chimney, and we got a big one on Wednesday with the first unveiling of a conference’s Preseason All-Big 12 team. It’s just a preseason team, yes, but it’s actual football talk about the actual season that’s actually about to happen…. in seven more weeks.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier earned Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors and TCU defensive end Ben Banogu garnered Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Grier is easily the pass-happy conference’s leading returning passer; his 3,490 yards from 2017 place him more than 1,500 yards ahead of the pass-happy conference’s second-leading returning passer in Texas’s Sam Ehlinger (1,915 yards). Banogu leads all returning pass rushers with 8.5 sacks in 2017.

Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, a freshman from Inglewood, Calif., by way of IMG Academy, earned Newcomer of the Year honors. Radley-Hiles was the 38th-rated player in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2018 class; for what it’s worth, three Big 12 signees ranked higher in Texas safeties Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster and Oklahoma offensive tackle Brey Walker.

The 3-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners placed five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 offense and none on the defensive side. Texas Tech did not have a single player placed on the offense but put three players on defense.

Here’s how the full teams break out.

OFFENSE
QB Will Grier, West Virginia
RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
RB Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
WR David Sills V, West Virginia
TE Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma
OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State
OL Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
OL Ben Powers, Oklahoma
OL Marcus Keyes, Oklahoma State
OL Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

DEFENSE
DL JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
DL Daniel Wise, Kansas
DL Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State
DL Ben Banogu, TCU
DL Breckyn Hager, Texas
LB Joe Dineen, Jr., Kansas
LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
LB David Long, Jr., West Virginia
DB Brian Peavy, Iowa State
DB Kendall Adams, Kansas State
DB Kris Boyd, Texas
DB Jah’Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech
DB Justus Parker, Texas Tech

SPECIALISTS
P Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
PK Austin Siebert, Oklahoma
PR/KR KaVontae Turpin, TCU