Four-star wideout committed to Notre Dame says Irish pulled offer

By John TaylorJul 12, 2018
Not too surprisingly, it’s not just recruits who flip-flop on verbal commitments.

With more than a dozen offers from Power Five programs on the table, four-star 2019 wide receiver T.J. Sheffield announced July 6 that he had verbally committed to Notre Dame.  Five days later, the Tennessee high schooler took to Twitter to announce that the Fighting Irish had pulled their scholarship offer.

Why? “I received a call from [wide receivers coach DelVaughn] Alexander stating that Notre Dame was not going to honor my commitment due to a change of plans,” Sheffield wrote in the social media missive.  What those change of plans are specifically is the great unknown and, as Notre Dame is forbidden by NCAA rules from commenting on unsigned recruits, we are left with just one side of the story.

To Sheffield’s credit, he reacted to the football program’s about-face with grace and class.

“I completely accept Notre Dame’s decision as God’s will for me and know that God has an open door for me that no man can shut,” the receiver stated. “Thanks again to Notre Dame for considering me as a possibility for their program.”

The four-star prospect is rated as the No. 38 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Tennessee on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He still holds offers from, among others, Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

Michigan State transfer Trishton Jackson wants play football, basketball at Syracuse

By John TaylorJul 13, 2018
The Syracuse athletic department will be getting more than it originally bargained for from one of its incoming transfers.

A couple of days after leaving Michigan State in January of this year, wide receiver Trishton Jackson used social media to announce his transfer to Syracuse. As a non-graduate transfer, Jackson will have to sit out the 2018 football season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

The 2018-19 basketball season might be another matter entirely, though, as Jackson confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard that he has already started the process that would allow him to walk on to the Orange men’s hoops team. While Jackson hasn’t personally discussed the situation with head football coach Dino Babers, a fairly powerful intermediary, legendary men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, has already gotten the all clear for a two-sport run.

“I didn’t even get a chance to tell [Babers] from my mouth. The basketball staff ended up asking him. I kept telling them I was too scared to ask him,” Jackson said. “They ended up asking him for me and they said he said it was OK to do. I haven’t really talked to him about it yet. He’s always joking around with me about basketball so I think he’s pretty cool with it.”

That said, there are still some details that will need to be ironed out if he is to play hoops this coming season. From the Post-Standard:

… Since he was not recruited by either Michigan State or Syracuse to play basketball and never played a minute of college basketball at MSU, he would appear to be eligible to play basketball. (We are checking to see if that’s the case.) Jackson said he has already started football workouts. Training camp starts next month.

“We still haven’t really sat down and talked about a plan so I can do both,” Jackson said. “I know I’m ineligible for football this year. I still gotta sit down and talk to (Babers) about the summer plan as far as workouts, starting camp, to see if I can do both. But both of them gave me the OK that I can. I just have to fit my schedule.

The 6-1, 183-pound Jackson was a high school point guard in Michigan who earned honorable mention all-state honors his junior and senior seasons. He also played AAU basketball.

In football, Jackson was a four-star 2016 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 44 receiver on its composite board. In 21 games (four starts) with the Spartans over two seasons, Jackson caught 17 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.

As players begin speaking out on social media, Louisville ‘evaluating’ football stadium naming rights amid Papa John N-word controversy

By John TaylorJul 13, 2018
A rapidly-developing situation could have steep repercussions for one Power Five football venue.

Wednesday, John Schnatter, founder of Papa John’s, resigned not only as the chairman of the pizza giant but also gave up his seat on Louisville’s Board of Trustees after he acknowledged that he used the N-word during a business conference call this past May.  The slur usage came during a call that involved, among others, a marketing agency that was helping “prepare him for an interview to try to repair his public image” in the wake of the NFL’s national anthem controversy.

Papa John’s Stadium, of course, is the home of the U of L’s football Cardinals.  Given the controversy surrounding Schnatter, U-L president Neeli Bendapudi confirmed Thursday that she and the university are “evaluating” the status of the stadium’s naming rights.

“We haven’t had a chance to discuss it formally but yes, certainly we are aware that there is a lot of interest in this and we are hoping to come together to discuss it,” Bendapudi said by way of WDRB.com, adding that she needs more time “to think this through.”

Schnatter contributed $20 million toward the construction of the stadium that bears the name of the company he founded.  Of that total, $14 million came from Schnatter personally and the remaining through Papa John’s International on a deal that runs through 2040. The structure of that deal, though, could prove troublesome for U-L officials.  From ESPN.com:

In a complicated arrangement, the school’s deal is with Schnatter himself, not the Papa John’s brand, and provides that if he leaves the company, Schnatter can rename the building. His current deal with the university runs through 2040.

Another complication could come from the players themselves as a pair of prominent Cardinals took to Twitter Thursday to voice their opinions on the development, with a handful of others, including tight end Jay Banks (HERE), linebacker P.J. Blue (HERE), wide receiver Josh Johnson (HERE), defensive lineman GG Robinson (HERE) and wide receiver Keion Wakefield (HERE), retweeting the tweets below in a show of solidarity.

So, if players — and a growing segment of the fan base — get their wish and the name of the stadium is changed, what should it be moving forward?  While defensive lineman Henry Famurewa had an admirable idea recognizing the recent past…

… it was Wakefield who had a slamdunk suggestion and one that Schnatter should seriously consider if his agreement does indeed allow him to rename the stadium if he leaves his company.  Which he has.

You win, Mr. Wakefield.  There are a lot of ways to honor the life and legacy of the Louisville Slugger, and this would be one of the greatest ones for The Greatest — especially given the circumstances that led to this discussion in the first place.

Wisconsin, Georgia Southern schedule game for 2023

By Kevin McGuireJul 12, 2018
Wisconsin will host Georgia Southern in 2023, the schools announced today. It will be the first meeting between the two programs barring any potential bowl game matchups that could occur before the start of the 2023 season.

The addition of Georgia Southern to the 2023 schedule completes the non-conference portion of the schedule for the Badgers that season. In addition to Georgia Southern, Wisconsin will also play Buffalo of the MAC (Sept. 2, 2023) and on the road at Washington State of the Pac-12 (Sept. 9, 2023). The game against Washington State satisfies Wisconsin’s non-conference scheduling commitment to the Big Ten to play a power conference opponent each season. The 2023 game at Washington State is the second part of a home-and-home series between the Badgers and Cougars, with Washington State traveling to Madison in 2022.

Wisconsin’s power conference opponent commitment to the Big Ten is also satisfied in 2020 and 2021 with Notre Dame (in Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, respectively), 2024-2025 with Virginia Tech, 2026-2027 with Pittsburgh, and 2029-2030 with UCLA. The Badgers have an exemption for 2018 and 2019 with no power conference opponents on the schedule in non-conference play.

For Georgia Southern, the addition of Wisconsin is the fourth Big Ten opponent the program has faced. Georgia Southern played Indiana last season and will play Minnesota in 2019 and Nebraska in 2022. The Eagles will also play power conference opponents each season leading up to the Wisconsin matchup. Georgia Southern faces Clemson this fall, LSU and Minnesota in 2019, Ole Miss in 2020, Arkansas in 2021, and Nebraska in 2022. All of those games will be played on the road.

Oklahoma State is third Big 12 school to offer alcohol sales at football games

By Kevin McGuireJul 12, 2018
Bottoms up, Oklahoma State fans. Starting this fall, you’ll be able to enjoy an adult beverage at a football game.

Oklahoma State will be the third member of the Big 12 to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to all fans. According to NewsOK, Oklahoma State will sell expand the sale of alcohol to 22 locations throughout Boone Pickens Stadium. The school will also introduce a no-re-entry policy as a precaution to enhance the safety of all fans attending football games in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State has previously experimented with alcohol sales at baseball and softball games to explore the data a bit before deciding to expand the sales to more athletic facilities. In addition to football, Oklahoma State will sell alcohol at other athletic facilities as well. Football games, naturally, will be the biggest source for single-game revenue generated from the sale of alcohol.

West Virginia was a pioneer in the sale of alcoholic beverages at athletic events like football games. West Virginia was the first school in the Big 12 to offer beer sales to fans at football games, and Texas was next in line.