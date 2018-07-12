Illinois and Toledo schedule first ever meeting for 2023

Call it the Tim Beckman Bowl if you wish, although both Illinois and Toledo would probably prefer you did not.

Illinois announced a future home game against Toledo for 2023, thus completing the non-conference schedule for the Illini in 2023. According to the announcement from Illinois, the Big Ten program will host the Rockets of the MAC on September 2, 2023 in Champaign. It will be the first meeting between the two programs, barring any potential postseason matchups in the bowl games that could be played before the 2023 season.

The game will be scheduled for the season opener for both programs. Illinois already had its power conference scheduling requirement from the Big Ten satisfied by the inclusion of a road game at Kansas of the Big 12 the week after facing Toledo. Illinois will also host Florida Atlantic in non-conference play later in September. Illinois is currently scheduled to play a MAC opponent every season through 2022 with the exception of the 2021 season.

Toledo has scheduled power conferences from the ACC, SEC, and Big Ten through the 2023 season right now. Toledo hosts Miami this fall and plays at Kentucky in 2019, at Michigan State in 2020, at Notre Dame in 2021, and at Ohio State in 2022.

Beckman, of course, was the head coach of the Illini from 2012 to just prior to the 2015 season after coaching at Toledo from 2009 through 2011.

