Oklahoma State is third Big 12 school to offer alcohol sales at football games

Bottoms up, Oklahoma State fans. Starting this fall, you’ll be able to enjoy an adult beverage at a football game.

Oklahoma State will be the third member of the Big 12 to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to all fans. According to NewsOK, Oklahoma State will sell expand the sale of alcohol to 22 locations throughout Boone Pickens Stadium. The school will also introduce a no-re-entry policy as a precaution to enhance the safety of all fans attending football games in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State has previously experimented with alcohol sales at baseball and softball games to explore the data a bit before deciding to expand the sales to more athletic facilities. In addition to football, Oklahoma State will sell alcohol at other athletic facilities as well. Football games, naturally, will be the biggest source for single-game revenue generated from the sale of alcohol.

West Virginia was a pioneer in the sale of alcoholic beverages at athletic events like football games. West Virginia was the first school in the Big 12 to offer beer sales to fans at football games, and Texas was next in line.

