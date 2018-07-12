Report: Rutgers football players investigated for fraudulent credit card use

As many as eight Rutgers football players are currently being investigated for alleged fraudulent use of credit cards, according to a report from NJ.com. Because no player has been charged for any crimes at this time, the identity of those players has not been reported at this time.

However, Rutgers has removed two players from scholarship effective today. Those two players are defensive back K.J. Gray and linebacker Brendan DeVera for a violation of team rules. Whether these two players are connected to the ongoing investigation is unknown and unconfirmed. Both players confirmed their parting ways from Rutgers with statements on Twitter.

Gray was the fourth-leading tackler for Rutgers last season with 58 tackles and he picked off two passes. As a freshman in 2016, DeVera appeared in 11 games and recorded two tackles.

No comments from Rutgers or Rutgers head coach Chris Ash have been made available at this time, although none may be likely while the investigation is ongoing. How serious the allegations are is unknown, nor is a timeline for how long the investigation may last.

This story will be updated in the event more information becomes available.

