Three-star 2018 Nebraska signee Willie Canty enrolls at Kansas JUCO

Alabama (HERE) and Auburn (HERE) can certainly commiserate with their Power Five brethren over this personnel development.

JuCo Football Forer, a Twitter account dedicated to all things junior college football, was the first to report that 2018 Nebraska signee Willie Canty is instead headed to Garden City Community College in Kansas. The head coach of the JUCO, Jeff Sims, subsequently confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star that the offensive lineman will not be enrolling at NU.

Sims strongly intimated that Canty didn’t qualify academically at the Big Ten school, leading him to take the JUCO route. That being said, Sims says the expectation is for Canty to take care of business in the classroom before heading to Lincoln.

“We want to take him from where he is now to being able to play for the Cornhuskers down the road,” Sims told the Journal Star. “The plan is to come here and take care of his academics

“Hopefully, he’ll continue to develop as a player, Nebraska will want him and he’ll still like Nebraska.”

Canty was a three-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 91 offensive tackle in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He chose Nebraska over offers from, among others, Louisville, Marshall, UCF and USF.