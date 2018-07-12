Wisconsin and Georgia Southern schedule game for 2023

Wisconsin will host Georgia Southern in 2023, the schools announced today. It will be the first meeting between the two programs barring any potential bowl game matchups that could occur before the start of the 2023 season.
The addition of Georgia Southern to the 2023 schedule completes the non-conference portion of the schedule for the Badgers that season. In addition to Georgia Southern, Wisconsin will also play Buffalo of the MAC (Sept. 2, 2023) and on the road at Washington State of the Pac-12 (Sept. 9, 2023). The game against Washington State satisfies Wisconsin’s non-conference scheduling commitment to the Big Ten to play a power conference opponent each season. The 2023 game at Washington State is the second part of a home-and-home series between the Badgers and Cougars, with Washington State traveling to Madison in 2022.
Wisconsin’s power conference opponent commitment to the Big Ten is also satisfied in 2020 and 2021 with Notre Dame (in Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, respectively), 2024-2025 with Virginia Tech, 2026-2027 with Pittsburgh, and 2029-2030 with UCLA. The Badgers have an exemption for 2018 and 2019 with no power conference opponents on the schedule in non-conference play.
For Georgia Southern, the addition of Wisconsin is the fourth Big Ten opponent the program has faced. Georgia Southern played Indiana last season and will play Minnesota in 2019 and Nebraska in 2022. The Eagles will also play power conference opponents each season leading up to the Wisconsin matchup. Georgia Southern faces Clemson this fall, LSU and Minnesota in 2019, Ole Miss in 2020, Arkansas in 2021, and Nebraska in 2022. All of those games will be played on the road.
Bottoms up, Oklahoma State fans. Starting this fall, you’ll be able to enjoy an adult beverage at a football game.
Oklahoma State will be the third member of the Big 12 to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to all fans. According to NewsOK, Oklahoma State will sell expand the sale of alcohol to 22 locations throughout Boone Pickens Stadium. The school will also introduce a no-re-entry policy as a precaution to enhance the safety of all fans attending football games in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State has previously experimented with alcohol sales at baseball and softball games to explore the data a bit before deciding to expand the sales to more athletic facilities. In addition to football, Oklahoma State will sell alcohol at other athletic facilities as well. Football games, naturally, will be the biggest source for single-game revenue generated from the sale of alcohol.
West Virginia was a pioneer in the sale of alcoholic beverages at athletic events like football games. West Virginia was the first school in the Big 12 to offer beer sales to fans at football games, and Texas was next in line.
As many as eight Rutgers football players are currently being investigated for alleged fraudulent use of credit cards, according to a report from NJ.com. Because no player has been charged for any crimes at this time, the identity of those players has not been reported at this time.
However, Rutgers has removed two players from scholarship effective today. Those two players are defensive back K.J. Gray and linebacker Brendan DeVera for a violation of team rules. Whether these two players are connected to the ongoing investigation is unknown and unconfirmed. Both players confirmed their parting ways from Rutgers with statements on Twitter.
Gray was the fourth-leading tackler for Rutgers last season with 58 tackles and he picked off two passes. As a freshman in 2016, DeVera appeared in 11 games and recorded two tackles.
No comments from Rutgers or Rutgers head coach Chris Ash have been made available at this time, although none may be likely while the investigation is ongoing. How serious the allegations are is unknown, nor is a timeline for how long the investigation may last.
This story will be updated in the event more information becomes available.
The voice of the SEC is staying home, according to a report. Dan Wolken of USA Today reports Paul Finebaum will sign a new contract with ESPN to remain a fixture on SEC Network and a contributor to ESPN’s college football coverage.
Finebaum was already expected to be on hand at SEC media days next week in Atlanta as the future of Finebaum’s media career was in some question. While ESPN may be looking for ways to trim the budget where it can over the years, it was never likely to let the possibility of Finebaum leaving the network to become a reality. Finebaum is a major asset to the SEC Network and ESPN, and letting him go to a competitor in the industry would have been a tough blow to the SEC Network’s weekday programming.
Fox and the Big Ten Network were previously reported to be looking to make a major sales pitch to Finebaum. Landing Finebaum from ESPN and the SEC Network would have been a tremendous victory for FOX, FOX Sports 1, and the Big Ten Network. But in the end, Finebaum just seems to belong where he is today.
Per Wolken, the official announcement of Finebaum’s contract could be made sometime on Friday. It would certainly make sense to have this announcement made before the SEC media days get started on Monday.
The Liberty Flames will begin play as a FBS member beginning this fall, and the Flames are already locking down a bowl tie-in just in case they happen to qualify. Yes, that includes this season, which comes under a special set of circumstances.
Liberty announced an agreement with the AutoNation Cure Bowl for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Liberty would be next in line to fill any vacancy in the bowl game left open by the American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt Conference, as long as the Flames meet the minimum win-total to qualify for postseason play.
Under normal FBS transition procedures in college football, a team playing its first season in the FBS after moving up from the FCS would typically be ineligible for postseason play regardless of the school’s win total. However, there are provisions in place to allow a school to be included in the postseason in the event there are vacancies to fill. So for 2018, Liberty would need a vacancy to fill in the Cure Bowl and for the school to meet a set of standards required by the NCAA to complete its transition. All indications are that would be the case.
Now, Liberty just needs to scratch together six wins in its first FBS season, which will include a pair of games against FCS opponents. Liberty will only be allowed to count one win against those FCS programs toward its bowl-minimum win total (a rule that is in place for every FBS program).
The Cure Bowl ends up in a more secure spot as a result with this agreement in place, because if it does need to fill a spot in its bowl game, the chance it is filled without much of a hassle is increased. And it also helps that Liberty has the potential to be a good traveling fan base.