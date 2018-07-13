Baylor’s Matt Rhule on Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd: ‘He will be an elite wide receiver’

Baylor’s secret weapon for the upcoming season may very well be somebody who Tennessee fans are intimately familiar with: former Vols tailback Jalen Hurd.

In a lengthy article on Bleacher Report on Hurd’s decision to change positions and enroll in Waco, Bears head coach Matt Rhule did not seem to downplay expectations for one of his likely starters this fall and lobbed some pretty high praise on the former five-star recruit who had a rather controversial exit from Knoxville two years ago.

“He’s going to play a long time in the NFL—as a wide receiver,” said Rhule. “He will be an elite wide receiver.”

Hurd announced he was transferring in the middle of the 2017 season and eventually settled on a rather surprising move to Baylor. He racked up 2,635 yards and 20 touchdowns in three years as a Vol runner but has apparently slimmed down by 20 pounds and shown off surprising agility in the passing game during his time sitting out a season in Waco.

The entire piece is well worth a read on the why Hurd wound up playing where he is and why the big change to catching passes instead of running the ball between the tackles. NFL scouts don’t seem entirely convinced until he’s actually impressed on the field this season but Rhule, while no doubt wanting to talk up his player, does have pro coaching experience to lean on when evaluating players.

Either way, Hurd figures to be one of the more interesting players in the Big 12 given his very unique career path up to this point.