Baylor’s Matt Rhule on Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd: ‘He will be an elite wide receiver’

Baylor’s secret weapon for the upcoming season may very well be somebody who Tennessee fans are intimately familiar with: former Vols tailback Jalen Hurd.
In a lengthy article on Bleacher Report on Hurd’s decision to change positions and enroll in Waco, Bears head coach Matt Rhule did not seem to downplay expectations for one of his likely starters this fall and lobbed some pretty high praise on the former five-star recruit who had a rather controversial exit from Knoxville two years ago.
“He’s going to play a long time in the NFL—as a wide receiver,” said Rhule. “He will be an elite wide receiver.”
Hurd announced he was transferring in the middle of the 2017 season and eventually settled on a rather surprising move to Baylor. He racked up 2,635 yards and 20 touchdowns in three years as a Vol runner but has apparently slimmed down by 20 pounds and shown off surprising agility in the passing game during his time sitting out a season in Waco.
The entire piece is well worth a read on the why Hurd wound up playing where he is and why the big change to catching passes instead of running the ball between the tackles. NFL scouts don’t seem entirely convinced until he’s actually impressed on the field this season but Rhule, while no doubt wanting to talk up his player, does have pro coaching experience to lean on when evaluating players.
Either way, Hurd figures to be one of the more interesting players in the Big 12 given his very unique career path up to this point.
We’re less than a month from fall camp starting but it appears that the roster is still in a bit of a state of flux at Pitt.
On Friday afternoon, The Tribune-Review reported that Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi had dismissed sophomore tight end Charles Reeves Jr. from the team in what was attributed to disciplinary reasons.
Reeves redshirted last season but was considered a bit of a recruiting coup for the program coming out of high school in 2017 when he signed with Pitt as a four-star from Ohio. He was expected to crack the rotation in 2018 but those plans are now out the window.
While depth at the tight end position will be hampered a bit by the departure, the team did add Arkansas transfer Will Gragg this offseason and also return several underclassmen who will be counted on to play a little more. Reeves’ dismissal comes a few months after the program lost another tight end in former UCLA transfer Chris Clark.
Pitt opens the season against Albany at home before taking on in-state rival Penn State in Week 2.
Football is coming home… but we’re not talking about England and the World Cup, but rather the far more important teams that make up the SWAC.
The conference announced this week that after several years away from Birmingham, the league’s annual football championship game is returning to venerable Legion Field starting this season on December 1st.
“I’m grateful to Mayor Randall Woodfin and City of Birmingham on this renewed partnership to bring the SWAC football and basketball championships back to the Magic City,” interim SWAC commissioner Edgar Gantt said in a statement. “Birmingham is a city rich in sports tradition, particularly with SWAC football, and the city has made many improvements to its sports infrastructure here in Birmingham. This next year will play an important part as the SWAC prepares for its centennial celebration.”
Legion Field was the home of the SWAC Football Championship from its inception in 1999 through the 2012 campaign. According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, there was some thought to ending the game altogether after the 2017 edition, but pushback from schools have kept it around for the foreseeable future.
Now the game will return to its original location not too far from the league headquarters in the city. The winner of the SWAC title game will continue to move on to face the MEAC champion in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta two weeks later.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson does not keep his opinions to himself when it comes to the game of football and that is true between the lines and outside them. Case in point, the Horned Frogs head man did not hold back at a recent charity event when discussing new NCAA transfer regulations that take coaches and schools out of the equation much more when players are contemplating a transfer.
“Here’s what’s going to happen – players from other teams are going to start recruiting people and you can’t stop them from going wherever they’re going to go,” Patterson said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Then it’s like what we’ve been trying to stop for a long time – it’s going to become the highest bidder. The people who are going to get hurt most by this is the non-Power Five schools.
“What we’re teaching our kids to do is quit. I’m not starting. I’m not getting my playing time. Every freshman I’ve ever known wants to transfer because it’s harder than anything else he did in high school.”
While Patterson went all in on complaining the new transfer rules, he was much more complimentary when it came to the new redshirt rule allowing athletes to play in up to four games and still keep a redshirt year.
“We haven’t changed the redshirt rule since it was like 10 games with 125 scholarships. Now we have 85 scholarships and play 14, 15 games,” he said. “It’s a lot better for your team’s health.”
The TCU head coach is far from the first to weigh in on all the new changes and will certainly not be the last as the media days circuit begins in earnest next week. No matter what a coach’s thoughts are on the new rules though, they all better get used to them as they go into effect in the coming months.
That didn’t take long at all.
Louisville has moved quickly to distance itself from the growing controversy surrounding racist remarks from (now-former) booster John Schnatter, who is better known for founding Papa John. At a press conference on Friday afternoon at the school, president Neeli Bendapudi confirmed what many in red were hoping: Papa John’s name was being taken off the team’s football stadium immediately and the venue would henceforth be known as Cardinal Stadium going forward.
Schnatter had already resigned from both his company and as a board member at the school in recent days. Despite that, players had grown increasingly vocal in their hopes that the Papa John’s moniker would be removed from the most visible venue in the city — which is complicated by the fact that Schnatter himself held the naming rights at Louisville. It seems that based on Bendapudi’s comments, the former pizza titan didn’t object to a renaming given how quickly things have moved over the past few days (the name was also taken off the business school).
No details yet as to what the financial ramifications are for the school going forward or if they will put the stadium naming rights up for the highest bidder anytime soon but kudos to the administration for not only doing the right thing, but acting fairly quickly to rectify the situation.