Bobby Petrino applauds Louisville removing Papa John’s from football stadium name

Putting a bow on the biggest college football development of the day, the head coach of the program involved in said development has gotten his thoughts out in the open and on the record.

With players’ voices growing louder by the hour, Louisville announced Friday that it had removed Papa John’s from the name of the home of the football Cardinals. That move came just a couple of days after John Schnatter, founder of Papa John’s and influential U-L booster, resigned not only as the chairman of the pizza giant but also gave up his seat on the university’s Board of Trustees after he acknowledged that he used the N-word during a business conference call this past May.

Not long after it was confirmed that the U of L’s gridiron home would be referred to as Cardinal Stadium moving forward, the football team’s head coach, Bobby Petrino, issued a statement via Twitter applauding the university’s decision.

The university’s president, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, issued her own statement as well in connection to her initial announcement: