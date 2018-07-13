Papa John’s officially gone as Louisville drops naming rights in favor of Cardinal Stadium

TCU head coach Gary Patterson does not keep his opinions to himself when it comes to the game of football and that is true between the lines and outside them. Case in point, the Horned Frogs head man did not hold back at a recent charity event when discussing new NCAA transfer regulations that take coaches and schools out of the equation much more when players are contemplating a transfer.

“Here’s what’s going to happen – players from other teams are going to start recruiting people and you can’t stop them from going wherever they’re going to go,” Patterson said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Then it’s like what we’ve been trying to stop for a long time – it’s going to become the highest bidder. The people who are going to get hurt most by this is the non-Power Five schools.

“What we’re teaching our kids to do is quit. I’m not starting. I’m not getting my playing time. Every freshman I’ve ever known wants to transfer because it’s harder than anything else he did in high school.”

While Patterson went all in on complaining the new transfer rules, he was much more complimentary when it came to the new redshirt rule allowing athletes to play in up to four games and still keep a redshirt year.

“We haven’t changed the redshirt rule since it was like 10 games with 125 scholarships. Now we have 85 scholarships and play 14, 15 games,” he said. “It’s a lot better for your team’s health.”

The TCU head coach is far from the first to weigh in on all the new changes and will certainly not be the last as the media days circuit begins in earnest next week. No matter what a coach’s thoughts are on the new rules though, they all better get used to them as they go into effect in the coming months.