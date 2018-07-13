Getty Images

Papa John’s officially gone as Louisville drops naming rights in favor of Cardinal Stadium

By Bryan FischerJul 13, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
That didn’t take long at all.

Louisville has moved quickly to distance itself from the growing controversy surrounding racist remarks from (now-former) booster John Schnatter, who is better known for founding Papa John. At a press conference on Friday afternoon at the school, president Neeli Bendapudi confirmed what many in red were hoping: Papa John’s name was being taken off the team’s football stadium immediately and the venue would henceforth be known as Cardinal Stadium going forward.

Schnatter had already resigned from both his company and as a board member at the school in recent days. Despite that, players had grown increasingly vocal in their hopes that the Papa John’s moniker would be removed from the most visible venue in the city — which is complicated by the fact that Schnatter himself held the naming rights at Louisville. It seems that based on Bendapudi’s comments, the former pizza titan didn’t object to a renaming given how quickly things have moved over the past few days (the name was also taken off the business school).

No details yet as to what the financial ramifications are for the school going forward or if they will put the stadium naming rights up for the highest bidder anytime soon but kudos to the administration for not only doing the right thing, but acting fairly quickly to rectify the situation.

SWAC Football Championship Game returning to Birmingham’s Legion Field

By Bryan FischerJul 13, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Football is coming home… but we’re not talking about England and the World Cup, but rather the far more important teams that make up the SWAC.

The conference announced this week that after several years away from Birmingham, the league’s annual football championship game is returning to venerable Legion Field starting this season on December 1st.

“I’m grateful to Mayor Randall Woodfin and City of Birmingham on this renewed partnership to bring the SWAC football and basketball championships back to the Magic City,” interim SWAC commissioner Edgar Gantt said in a statement. “Birmingham is a city rich in sports tradition, particularly with SWAC football, and the city has made many improvements to its sports infrastructure here in Birmingham. This next year will play an important part as the SWAC prepares for its centennial celebration.”

Legion Field was the home of the SWAC Football Championship from its inception in 1999 through the 2012 campaign. According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, there was some thought to ending the game altogether after the 2017 edition, but pushback from schools have kept it around for the foreseeable future.

Now the game will return to its original location not too far from the league headquarters in the city. The winner of the SWAC title game will continue to move on to face the MEAC champion in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta two weeks later.

TCU’s Gary Patterson becomes latest coach to rip new transfer rules

By Bryan FischerJul 13, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
TCU head coach Gary Patterson does not keep his opinions to himself when it comes to the game of football and that is true between the lines and outside them. Case in point, the Horned Frogs head man did not hold back at a recent charity event when discussing new NCAA transfer regulations that take coaches and schools out of the equation much more when players are contemplating a transfer.

“Here’s what’s going to happen – players from other teams are going to start recruiting people and you can’t stop them from going wherever they’re going to go,” Patterson said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Then it’s like what we’ve been trying to stop for a long time – it’s going to become the highest bidder. The people who are going to get hurt most by this is the non-Power Five schools.

“What we’re teaching our kids to do is quit. I’m not starting. I’m not getting my playing time. Every freshman I’ve ever known wants to transfer because it’s harder than anything else he did in high school.”

While Patterson went all in on complaining the new transfer rules, he was much more complimentary when it came to the new redshirt rule allowing athletes to play in up to four games and still keep a redshirt year.

“We haven’t changed the redshirt rule since it was like 10 games with 125 scholarships. Now we have 85 scholarships and play 14, 15 games,” he said. “It’s a lot better for your team’s health.”

The TCU head coach is far from the first to weigh in on all the new changes and will certainly not be the last as the media days circuit begins in earnest next week. No matter what a coach’s thoughts are on the new rules though, they all better get used to them as they go into effect in the coming months.

College Football Playoff extends agreements with Cotton, Fiesta and Peach Bowl through 2026

By Bryan FischerJul 13, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
The College Football Playoff is unsurprisingly sticking with what works.

Executive Director Bill Hancock announced on Friday that the postseason organization had extended their agreements with the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach Bowl through 2026. With the Orange, Sugar and Rose Bowl already extended, the playoff semifinal rotation is now signed, sealed and delivered through most of the next decade.

“These bowl games have provided a quality experience for the student-athletes and fans for many years, including the first four seasons of the CFP, and we know that will continue,” said Hancock in a statement. “The communities of greater Dallas, Phoenix and Atlanta have fully embraced the opportunity to be a part of this very popular event and to showcase the unique opportunities they offer to visitors.”

As a result, the College Football Playoff semifinal schedule for the next eight seasons is:
2018-19 – Cotton and Orange Bowls
2019-20 – Fiesta and Peach Bowls
2020-21 – Rose and Sugar Bowls
2021-22 – Cotton and Orange Bowls
2022-23 – Fiesta and Peach Bowls
2023-24 – Rose and Sugar Bowls
2024-25 – Cotton and Orange Bowls
2025-26 – Fiesta and Peach Bowls
The extension of agreements with the major bowl games that form the New Year’s Six means that all that is left to do is determine the title game sites in 2025 and 2026. Miami, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Houston were awarded the championship games through 2024 late last year.

Michigan State transfer Trishton Jackson wants play football, basketball at Syracuse

By John TaylorJul 13, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
The Syracuse athletic department will be getting more than it originally bargained for from one of its incoming transfers.

A couple of days after leaving Michigan State in January of this year, wide receiver Trishton Jackson used social media to announce his transfer to Syracuse. As a non-graduate transfer, Jackson will have to sit out the 2018 football season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

The 2018-19 basketball season might be another matter entirely, though, as Jackson confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard that he has already started the process that would allow him to walk on to the Orange men’s hoops team. While Jackson hasn’t personally discussed the situation with head football coach Dino Babers, a fairly powerful intermediary, legendary men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, has already gotten the all clear for a two-sport run.

“I didn’t even get a chance to tell [Babers] from my mouth. The basketball staff ended up asking him. I kept telling them I was too scared to ask him,” Jackson said. “They ended up asking him for me and they said he said it was OK to do. I haven’t really talked to him about it yet. He’s always joking around with me about basketball so I think he’s pretty cool with it.”

That said, there are still some details that will need to be ironed out if he is to play hoops this coming season. From the Post-Standard:

… Since he was not recruited by either Michigan State or Syracuse to play basketball and never played a minute of college basketball at MSU, he would appear to be eligible to play basketball. (We are checking to see if that’s the case.) Jackson said he has already started football workouts. Training camp starts next month.

“We still haven’t really sat down and talked about a plan so I can do both,” Jackson said. “I know I’m ineligible for football this year. I still gotta sit down and talk to (Babers) about the summer plan as far as workouts, starting camp, to see if I can do both. But both of them gave me the OK that I can. I just have to fit my schedule.

The 6-1, 183-pound Jackson was a high school point guard in Michigan who earned honorable mention all-state honors his junior and senior seasons. He also played AAU basketball.

In football, Jackson was a four-star 2016 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 44 receiver on its composite board. In 21 games (four starts) with the Spartans over two seasons, Jackson caught 17 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.