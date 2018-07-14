Ex-Virginia Tech DB Mook Reynolds charged with marijuana-related felony

Virginia Tech dismissed defensive back Mook Reynolds from the program on Monday. It turns out that was the same day Reynolds was arrested by police and charged for a marijuana-related offense.

According to a report from The Roanoke Times, Reynolds faces a felony charge for selling and distributing marijuana or for the possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute. The case was just submitted to a Virginia court on Friday and Reynolds is scheduled to appear in a district court on July 27.

Virginia Tech announced the dismissal of Reynolds on Monday, effective immediately. Other than confirming the dismissal was in accordance with Virginia Tech athletics policies and that Reynolds had previously been suspended by Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente during the spring semester, no additional comment was made by Virginia Tech. Given all of the information available now, it seems logical to connect the dots between the dismissal and the felony charge against him to guess why Reynolds is no longer a part of the Virginia Tech football program.

Reynolds is the second hit to the secondary from dismissals this offseason for Virginia Tech. Adonis Alexander was previously removed from the program due to academic reasons last month. Alexander then made himself eligible for the NFL’s supplemental draft after missing out on the NFL draft this spring. On top of the two dismissals, Virginia Tech also previously announced Jeremy Webb underwent surgery for an injured Achilles that will sideline him for the entire season. Alexander was expected to be a starter, with Webb likely being a primary backup for him.

