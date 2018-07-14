Former Penn State QB killed in stabbing incident in Philadelphia

Sean Schellenger, a former walk-on football player at Penn State, was murdered in the streets of Philadelphia this week. Schellenger was the victim of multiple stab wounds during a possible traffic dispute. A suspect is now in custody, according to a report from Philly.com.

Schellenger, a real-estate developer, was pronounced dead late Thursday night after being treated for a stab wound in his back. The suspect turned himself over to police on Friday. According to police reports, Schellenger and two others got out of a car to try getting another vehicle to move out of the way. A bicyclist rode by and an argument between Schellenger and the bicyclist ensued. The bicyclist then allegedly brandished a knife from his backpack during a physical altercation and then stabbed Schellenger in the back before leaving the scene. The suspect has since turned himself in as of Friday night.

Schellenger was a part of the Penn State football program in 1999 and 2000 and is scheduled to be inducted into his high school’s sports hall of fame this fall in Coatesville, PA. He appeared in just one game for the Nittany Lions.

