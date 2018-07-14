Promising Texas A&M linebacker no longer on roster

Just days ahead of SEC media days, Texas A&M has a slight roster adjustment to note. Linebacker Santino Marchiol is no longer listed on the team’s roster. According to a report from Gigem 247, that is because Marchiol has left the program entirely.

Marchiol was a four-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2017, according to his Rivals profile. The IMG Academy product committed to the Aggies over plenty of notable options, including Auburn, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and more. After enrolling early and getting injured during the spring, Marchiol took a redshirt last fall in the final season under former Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin. Marchiol was expected to compete for a role on the Texas A&M defense this season for new head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The reason for Marchiol’s absence from the Texas A&M roster is unknown at this time. If he is pursuing a transfer option, he will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer policies should he end up enrolling at another FBS program.

If Marchiol transfers to a lower division program, he would be eligible to play right away this fall. What’s next for him remains to be seen.

