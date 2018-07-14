Promising Texas A&M linebacker no longer on roster

Just days ahead of SEC media days, Texas A&M has a slight roster adjustment to note. Linebacker Santino Marchiol is no longer listed on the team’s roster. According to a report from Gigem 247, that is because Marchiol has left the program entirely.
Marchiol was a four-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2017, according to his Rivals profile. The IMG Academy product committed to the Aggies over plenty of notable options, including Auburn, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and more. After enrolling early and getting injured during the spring, Marchiol took a redshirt last fall in the final season under former Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin. Marchiol was expected to compete for a role on the Texas A&M defense this season for new head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The reason for Marchiol’s absence from the Texas A&M roster is unknown at this time. If he is pursuing a transfer option, he will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer policies should he end up enrolling at another FBS program.
If Marchiol transfers to a lower division program, he would be eligible to play right away this fall. What’s next for him remains to be seen.
Virginia Tech dismissed defensive back Mook Reynolds from the program on Monday. It turns out that was the same day Reynolds was arrested by police and charged for a marijuana-related offense.
According to a report from The Roanoke Times, Reynolds faces a felony charge for selling and distributing marijuana or for the possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute. The case was just submitted to a Virginia court on Friday and Reynolds is scheduled to appear in a district court on July 27.
Virginia Tech announced the dismissal of Reynolds on Monday, effective immediately. Other than confirming the dismissal was in accordance with Virginia Tech athletics policies and that Reynolds had previously been suspended by Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente during the spring semester, no additional comment was made by Virginia Tech. Given all of the information available now, it seems logical to connect the dots between the dismissal and the felony charge against him to guess why Reynolds is no longer a part of the Virginia Tech football program.
Reynolds is the second hit to the secondary from dismissals this offseason for Virginia Tech. Adonis Alexander was previously removed from the program due to academic reasons last month. Alexander then made himself eligible for the NFL’s supplemental draft after missing out on the NFL draft this spring. On top of the two dismissals, Virginia Tech also previously announced Jeremy Webb underwent surgery for an injured Achilles that will sideline him for the entire season. Alexander was expected to be a starter, with Webb likely being a primary backup for him.
Years after losing out on a recruiting battle to Cal, Georgia is finally bringing Demetris Robertson to Athens. The former top-receiver recruit announced he will transfer to Georgia to continue his college football career. The announcement came in the form of a video posted on YouTube.
Robertson announced his intent to transfer from Cal last month. It was immediately believed Georgia could be a favorite to land the transfer wide receiver, with Robertson being a native of Georgia and the rise of the Bulldogs the last couple of seasons. When Robertson was initially being recruited out of high school, Georgia lost out to Cal in a recruiting battle that also included Notre Dame.
This time around, Robertson still had plenty of options to consider for his next stop in college football. With as much talent and potential as Robertson has to offer, that was to be expected. In the end, Robertson has decided to stay home and play for a program that appears to be ready to compete for SEC and national titles for the remainder of his collegiate career.
Robertson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will return in 2019 with two years of eligibility to use.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off an SEC championship and came excruciatingly close to a long-awaited national championship last season. Despite the rise of the Georgia program under Kirby Smart, one former South Carolina player is calling his shot and predicting a Gamecocks victory over the Bulldogs in Week 2.
Tori Gurley, who played tight end for the Gamecocks from 2008 to 2010 and was a part of the SEC East Division championship team in 2010, called for the South Carolina win over Georgia while appearing on The Pine Finebaum Show on SEC Network.
“There’s a lot of things I see in Georgia where they can be beaten in Week 2,” Gurley said. “That’s something I’m going to guarantee, that South Carolina gets the win in Williams-Brice.”
As noted by Gurley, the game will be played at South Carolina in Week 2. South Carolina does appear to have one of the better offenses the program has had in recent years under Will Muschamp, and the Gamecocks may be decent on defense as well. Beating Georgia certainly will not be easy, but South Carolina did play one of the better games Georgia saw form an opponent last season, so the idea of South Carolina scoring a big win is not out of the question.
Many have pegged South Carolina as a bit of a wild card in the SEC East this season, and a win against Georgia would give the Gamecocks a leg up in the division essentially right out of the gate.
Sean Schellenger, a former walk-on football player at Penn State, was murdered in the streets of Philadelphia this week. Schellenger was the victim of multiple stab wounds during a possible traffic dispute. A suspect is now in custody, according to a report from Philly.com.
Schellenger, a real-estate developer, was pronounced dead late Thursday night after being treated for a stab wound in his back. The suspect turned himself over to police on Friday. According to police reports, Schellenger and two others got out of a car to try getting another vehicle to move out of the way. A bicyclist rode by and an argument between Schellenger and the bicyclist ensued. The bicyclist then allegedly brandished a knife from his backpack during a physical altercation and then stabbed Schellenger in the back before leaving the scene. The suspect has since turned himself in as of Friday night.
Schellenger was a part of the Penn State football program in 1999 and 2000 and is scheduled to be inducted into his high school’s sports hall of fame this fall in Coatesville, PA. He appeared in just one game for the Nittany Lions.