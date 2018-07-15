Michigan State to reportedly remove interim tag from AD Bill Beekman on Monday

Michigan State is set to name interim AD Bill Beekman to the job on a permanent status on Monday, according to reports from the Detroit Free Press and ESPN.
The move brings a bit of stability to the university as the Larry Nassar saga continues to embroil the highest level of MSU leadership in controversy. Though its highest-profile employees, football coach Mark Dantonio and men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, remain in their posts, AD Mark Hollis retired in late January as ESPN dug into the athletics department’s (lack of) response to sexual harassment within its ranks. MSU president Lou Anna Simon resigned two days before Hollis, but that may be the least of her problems stemming from the Nassar saga.
As for Beekman, he is a near-MSU lifer who has experience across university leadership but, prior to his appointment as interim AD five months ago, none in athletics. He was hired as an administrator with the MSU HealthTeam, per the Free Press, and has since risen to assistant dean of finance and planning for MSU’s school of medicine, executive director of the MSU alumni association, vice president and secretary of the MSU Board of Trustees, and he was even briefly named MSU’s interim president after Simon’s resignation.
He was appointed to the full-time AD position by interim president John Engler. Michigan State’s board are currently in search of a full-time president, but that person will not be in place until the end of the upcoming academic year.
Given all that ongoing upheaval, it will be interesting to see the contract Michigan State’s interim president hands to its now full-time AD with no prior athletics experience.
Every now and then you are given a reminder that college football is often about establishing meaningful relationships on the recruiting trail. Troy head coach Neal Brown is responsible for the latest example of that.
Troy finished the 2017 season with a record of 11-2, earning a split of the Sun Belt Conference championship and ending the year with a victory over North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl. Recently, as the team has been getting their championship rings for winning a share of the Sun Belt title, Brown made sure to let the family of one former player know he was thinking of them.
Brown sent a championship ring to the family of Nathan Harris, a former Troy football player who passed away two years ago after getting into a motorcycle accident in Alabama at the age of 19. Brown sent the ring with a note to the parents of Harris.
“Thinking about you all. Nate’s impact is still being felt in our program,” Brown said in his note, which was shared via an Instagram post by Harris’s high school football coach, Ben Blackmon. “I’ve enclosed a championship ring that he earned. You all are very much a part of our Troy football family.”
Harris may be gone, but this gesture by Brown proves he has not been forgotten.
Just days ahead of SEC media days, Texas A&M has a slight roster adjustment to note. Linebacker Santino Marchiol is no longer listed on the team’s roster. According to a report from Gigem 247, that is because Marchiol has left the program entirely.
Marchiol was a four-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2017, according to his Rivals profile. The IMG Academy product committed to the Aggies over plenty of notable options, including Auburn, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and more. After enrolling early and getting injured during the spring, Marchiol took a redshirt last fall in the final season under former Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin. Marchiol was expected to compete for a role on the Texas A&M defense this season for new head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The reason for Marchiol’s absence from the Texas A&M roster is unknown at this time. If he is pursuing a transfer option, he will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer policies should he end up enrolling at another FBS program.
If Marchiol transfers to a lower division program, he would be eligible to play right away this fall. What’s next for him remains to be seen.
Virginia Tech dismissed defensive back Mook Reynolds from the program on Monday. It turns out that was the same day Reynolds was arrested by police and charged for a marijuana-related offense.
According to a report from The Roanoke Times, Reynolds faces a felony charge for selling and distributing marijuana or for the possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute. The case was just submitted to a Virginia court on Friday and Reynolds is scheduled to appear in a district court on July 27.
Virginia Tech announced the dismissal of Reynolds on Monday, effective immediately. Other than confirming the dismissal was in accordance with Virginia Tech athletics policies and that Reynolds had previously been suspended by Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente during the spring semester, no additional comment was made by Virginia Tech. Given all of the information available now, it seems logical to connect the dots between the dismissal and the felony charge against him to guess why Reynolds is no longer a part of the Virginia Tech football program.
Reynolds is the second hit to the secondary from dismissals this offseason for Virginia Tech. Adonis Alexander was previously removed from the program due to academic reasons last month. Alexander then made himself eligible for the NFL’s supplemental draft after missing out on the NFL draft this spring. On top of the two dismissals, Virginia Tech also previously announced Jeremy Webb underwent surgery for an injured Achilles that will sideline him for the entire season. Alexander was expected to be a starter, with Webb likely being a primary backup for him.
Years after losing out on a recruiting battle to Cal, Georgia is finally bringing Demetris Robertson to Athens. The former top-receiver recruit announced he will transfer to Georgia to continue his college football career. The announcement came in the form of a video posted on YouTube.
Robertson announced his intent to transfer from Cal last month. It was immediately believed Georgia could be a favorite to land the transfer wide receiver, with Robertson being a native of Georgia and the rise of the Bulldogs the last couple of seasons. When Robertson was initially being recruited out of high school, Georgia lost out to Cal in a recruiting battle that also included Notre Dame.
This time around, Robertson still had plenty of options to consider for his next stop in college football. With as much talent and potential as Robertson has to offer, that was to be expected. In the end, Robertson has decided to stay home and play for a program that appears to be ready to compete for SEC and national titles for the remainder of his collegiate career.
Robertson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will return in 2019 with two years of eligibility to use.