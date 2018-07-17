Another player, this one a 2018 signee, leaves Dino Babers’ Syracuse program

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For at least the eighth time this offseason, a player has decided to exit Dino Babers‘ football program.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, and citing a Syracuse spokesperson, running back Akeem Dixon has parted ways with the SU team. The only reason given was unspecified personal reasons.

Dixon enrolled at the university in May after signing with the Orange in February as a member of the school’s 2018 recruiting class.

A three-star signee, Dixon was rated as the No. 75 running back in the country coming out of high school in Vero Beach, Fla. Prior to his departure, the 6-0, 235-pound recruit was expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.

Dixon was one of three running backs the Orange added this offseason, joining fellow 2018 three-star signee Jarveon Howard and Oklahoma transfer Abdul Adams. The latter will be forced to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA bylaws.

In addition to Dixon, defensive end Justin Ellis (HERE), linebacker Troy Henderson, defensive tackle Kayton Samuels (HERE) and four defensive backs — Juwan Dowels, Daivon Ellison, Cordell Hudson and Rodney Williams — have all left the Orange in the last few months.